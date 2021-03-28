Piers Morgan Says His Sons Received Threats Over His Meghan Markle Comments

Watch : Piers Morgan Demands an Apology From "The Talk"

Piers Morgan says his sons were harassed online and even received threats of violence from Twitter trolls amid his comments about Meghan Markle, who he criticized most recently following her and Prince Harry's interview with Oprah Winfrey.

Piers, a longtime critic of the couple and supporter of Queen Elizabeth II, recently left his job as co-host of Good Morning Britain following a backlash over his recent remarks about the Duchess of Sussex, who made shocking accusations against the monarchy in the CBS tell-all special that aired last month.

"I've always subscribed to the 'if you dish it out, you've got to take it' philosophy,'" Piers, who works as DailyMail.com's Editor-at-Large, wrote in a Mail on Sunday column on Sunday, March 28. "But my three sons told me they too are all being targeted, and sent me screenshots of venomous abuse and threats of violence towards them, which made my stomach churn, especially as police are already investigating a death threat made to me and my eldest boy Spencer last month."

Piers, who has three adult sons and a 9-year-old daughter, continued, "None of them even care about Meghan Markle, let alone agree with my views on her. Yet the Twitter troll mob has found them guilty by association. One troll vowed to murder me in front of them, and added: 'When your dad dies, the world will have a party.'"