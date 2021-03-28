Regina King, Issa Rae and More Stars Who Stunned in Jaw-Dropping Looks at 2021 NAACP Image Awards

Watch : Regina King "Feels a True Shift" for Female Filmmakers

Ready, set, glam!

The biggest and brightest stars showed up and showed out at the 2021 NAACP Image Awards on Saturday, March 27. While the ceremony was mostly a virtual experience due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, that doesn't mean there was a shortage of memorable moments and spectacular fashion.

For the event, host and Black-ish star Anthony Anderson dressed to impress with a dapper black-and-white tailored tuxedo. Michelle Obama also turned heads with her vibrant seashell green power suit that featured black pinstripes.

But eye-catching suits aside, there were plenty of wildly colorful gowns and larger-than-life creations that certainly captured the attention of viewers.

Regina King dropped jaws in an electrifying (and custom!) copper dress by Oscar de la Renta. The over-the-top number featured a commanding floor-length cape, dramatic ruching and an asymmetrical silhouette.

Insecure star Issa Rae also left her fans in awe, as she dazzled in a white Prada design that was adorned with intricate silver beading.