Regina King, Issa Rae and More Stars Who Stunned in Jaw-Dropping Looks at 2021 NAACP Image Awards

From larger-than-life gowns to vibrant power suits, the 2021 NAACP Image Awards were full of glitzy, glamorous and glorious fashion. Take a look for yourself in our gallery below!

Ready, set, glam!

The biggest and brightest stars showed up and showed out at the 2021 NAACP Image Awards on Saturday, March 27. While the ceremony was mostly a virtual experience due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, that doesn't mean there was a shortage of memorable moments and spectacular fashion.

For the event, host and Black-ish star Anthony Anderson dressed to impress with a dapper black-and-white tailored tuxedo. Michelle Obama also turned heads with her vibrant seashell green power suit that featured black pinstripes.

But eye-catching suits aside, there were plenty of wildly colorful gowns and larger-than-life creations that certainly captured the attention of viewers.

Regina King dropped jaws in an electrifying (and custom!) copper dress by Oscar de la Renta. The over-the-top number featured a commanding floor-length cape, dramatic ruching and an asymmetrical silhouette.

Insecure star Issa Rae also left her fans in awe, as she dazzled in a white Prada design that was adorned with intricate silver beading.

What the Fashion

Of course, we're only scratching the surface here. Get lost in the fabulous fashion from the 2021 NAACP Image Awards in our gallery below!

James Anthony via Getty Images
Regina King

The One Night in Miami... director commands the room in a larger-than-life Oscar de la Renta gown. From the vibrant copper color to the towering cape to the cheeky bow details, this is a look to remember.

Lee Vuitton/AM PR Group via Getty Images
Issa Rae

The Insecure star is a vision in white! She stuns in an angelic Prada gown that features sexy cut-outs and is beautifully adorned with silver beading.

Jennifer Johnson via Getty Images
Marsai Martin

The actress and producer adds a little edge to her little black dress, as her Christian Siriano design features an explosion of feathers.

Jason Bolden
Cynthia Erivo

The Outsider star brings the glitz and glamour to the star-studded event with her diamond-embellished Lanvin design.

Instagram
Viola Davis

The award-winning actress proves you can get playful with your fashion—and look good doing it. Case in point? She stuns in a fun and flirty design by Duro Olowu.

iCON Billingsley/Nicco Annan via Getty Images
Nicco Annan

The P-Valley star leaves his basic suit in the closet and opts for something more electrifying. He wears a Kamsi-Tcharles get-up and ties it all together with Givenchy jewelry.

Maria Jose Govea/Abigail Bickel via Getty Images
Jurnee Smollett

The Lovecraft Country actress makes everyone green with envy—in the best way—with her bright and bold design by Alexandre.

Instagram
Tabitha Brown

The actress and social media sensation lights up the room in a delightful gown by Algernon Johnson.

Matthew Reyes/KJ Smith via Getty Images
KJ Smith & Novi Brown

It's called fashun! Novi Brown turns heads with a billowing blush-colored gown by The Ivy Showroom, while KJ Smith dazzles in a deep blue velvet dress by Temraza Official.

NAACP/Getty Images
Jazmine Sullivan

A beauty in blue! The singer dazzles in an eye-catching feathery top that she pairs with daring latex pants.

Kymiah James via Getty Images
Anthony Anderson

The actor and NAACP Image Awards host looks dapper in a black-and-white tailored suit.

Erik Melvin
Tracee Ellis Ross

The actress always slays in the fashion department and her Alberta Ferretti jumpsuit is further proof! Plus, we love when the style star strikes a pose in her fabulous clothes. Pics taken by Erik Melvin.

Kelly Balch/East 2 West Collective via Getty Images
Brandee Evans

The P-Valley actress brings bright and bold fashion to the award show with her wildly colorful Albert Montris dress.

Jason Bolden
Yara Shahidi

Yara is looking anything but blue in her head-to-toe Dior ensemble. As her stylist, Jason Bolden perfectly described her look, "CASAUL VIBES. YARA YOU MAKE THIS FASHION THING TO EASY!!!"

Getty Images for NAACP Image Awards
Michelle Obama

The former First Lady lights up the room in a vibrant seashell green power suit.

Getty Images for NAACP Image Awards
Alicia Keys & Swiss Beatz

Two words: Power couple! The longtime pair dresses to impress at the star-studded ceremony with their designer get-ups. Alicia sizzles in a little black dress by Versace, while Swiss dons a Prada suit.

Getty Images for NAACP Image Awards
Regé-Jean Page

The Bridgerton actor knows how to werk a suit and this one is no different.

