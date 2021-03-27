KardashiansRoyal FamilyWomen's History MonthPhotosVideosNewsletters

Hilary Duff Shares Sweet Family Photos With Baby Mae

Hilary Duff has given birth to her third child, her second baby with husband Matthew Koma. See the sweet family photos she shared, which show the couple, their older kids and their newborn.

By Corinne Heller Mar 27, 2021 8:21 PMTags
BabiesPregnanciesHilary Duff
Watch: Hilary Duff & Matthew Koma Welcome Their Second Baby

And baby makes five!

On Friday, March 24, 2021, Hilary Duff welcomed her third childMae James Bair, her second baby with husband Matthew Koma. The 33-year-old Lizzie McGuire alum and Younger actress announced the birth on Saturday, March 27, and shared sweet photos showing her family with baby Mae.

Some of the pics, which were posted on the star's Instagram Story, show Hilary and Matthew's 2-year-old daughter Banks Violet Bair, whose graduation to big sister was literally extra sweet, and the actress' 9-year-old son Luca Comrie, looking happier than ever as a proud big brother. Another photo showed the happy parents embracing. Hilary captioned the snap, "#GIRLDAD."

"Mae James Bair- We LOVE you beauty," she wrote on her regular Instagram feed. "3-24-21."

Hilary and Matthew announced her pregnancy in October with a video showing him hugging her around her baby bump. Hours before confirming Mae's birth, the couple teased fans about the arrival of their littlest love, with her sharing a pic of Banks and noting she's a "big sister," and Matthew introducing fans to the family's "new baby," which turned out to be an espresso machine.

photos
Inside Hilary Duff's Baby Shower

See Hilary Duff's adorable family pics with their new addition:

Instagram / Matthew Koma
Pregnancy Announcement

In October 2020, Matthew Koma shared this Instagram video of him and Hilary Duff, writing, "lol quarantine was fun. Baby #3 - 2021"

Instagram / Matthew Koma
Two Weeks Prior to Giving Birth...

Matthew Koma shared this photo of Hilary Duff on Instagram.

Instagram / Hilary Duff
Banks Is a "Big Sister"

Just hours before confirming Mae James Blair's birth, she and Matthew both teased fans a bit. Hilary shared on Instagram a pic of their 2-year-old daughter Banks Violet Bair sitting in a bathtub. The actress wrote, "I'm a big sister ....... marinating on how I feel about that!"

Instagram / Matthew Koma
Meet the New "Baby"...JK

Hours before confirming the birth of Mae James Bair, Hilary's husband Matthew Koma shared on his Instagram Story a video introducing the family's new...espresso machine. He said, "I know a lot of people want to meet the new baby So, here she is! It's an AnZa, I think it's pronounced and...we're figuring out what she needs and how to keep her the happiest and the results have been outstanding in terms of you know, what you put in, you get back out."

Instagram / Matthew Koma
So Sweet

And Hilary Duff and Matthew Koma's daughter Banks Violet Bair was in on the joke, too. She got a sweet treat, a whipped cream snack, as a reward.

Instagram / Hilary Duff
Welcome Mae James Blair

Hilary cuddles her third baby, born on March 24, 2021.

Instagram / Hilary Duff
Baby Feet

After announcing the birth of her third child, Hilary shared on her Instagram Story this pic of baby Mae James Bair's tiny feet.

Instagram / Hilary Duff
Proud Big Brother

Luca Comrie is a big brother again!

Instagram / Hilary Duff
Soooo Sweet!

When you've graduated to big sister, you get even more sweet treats.

Instagram / Hilary Duff
All the Sweets!

...so many treats!

