Khloe Kardashian Basically Confirmed Which of Kourtney's Exes She Called "Toxic"

Watch : Khloe Kardashian Confronts Scott for Drama-Causing Comment

The Kardashian family has a lot of love for Kourtney Kardashian's ex Scott Disick, but the same can't be said for her other ex, Younes Bendjima.

On this week's episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, Kourtney told Khloe Kardashian that the 27-year-old model was texting her again, but she "never" responded. As the Poosh founder explained, "I'm feeling really content with my own way of life."

Kourtney, who is now dating Blink 182 drummer Travis Barker, then admitted her ex was a "negative" person.

This was magic to Khloe's ears as she's apparently not Younes' biggest fan. True Thompson's mom, who was live-tweeting during the show, spilled to her followers, "He was sooooooo toxic and negative for Kourt."

Khloe and Kourtney never singled out this ex by name, but when someone on Twitter asked Khloe, "are we talking about Y?" the Good American designer replied, "Yous smart."