Inside Miley Cyrus' Flirtatious Night Out With British Pop-Rocker Yungblud

When you're famous it can be kinda fun! After celebrating the 15th anniversary of Hannah Montana earlier this week, Miley Cyrus continued the festivities privately with a close group of friends—and perhaps a special new guy in her life.
On Thursday, March 25, the singer was spotted partying at the Rainbow Room in Los Angeles with Yungblud, the 23-year-old British musician who previously dated Halsey.
Wearing a worn Hannah Montana shirt, Miley was seen throwing back shots and getting intimate with Yungblud, whose real name is Dominic Richard Harrison.
An eyewitness exclusively tells E! News that Miley had a fun night out and appeared to be having a great time with the pop-rocker and their friends: "She was very happy and in her element. She was belting out songs at the table and full of life."
The 28-year-old blonde started out across the table from Yungblud, but they eventually moved next to each other and got very close, as they talked closely by the firepit for hours. At one point, he put his legs up to rest them on her, and Miley placed her hand on him.
Photos published by The Daily Mail show her flirtatiously biting his finger.
"There was a vibe between them and they didn't take their eyes off of each other," the witness says, noting that he touched her face as well. "It definitely looked like something is going on between them."
It wouldn't be her first relationship since Liam Hemsworth filed for divorce in August 2019. As fans know, she's since dated Kaitlynn Carter and then Cody Simpson, though they went their separate ways in July 2020.
A source close to Miley reveals that she's "definitely going through a phase right now," explaining that she has been going out with friends a lot recently.
"She is all about having fun right now," the source shares with E! News exclusively. "She has been writing a lot of music and has been getting inspiration from collaborating with her friends and being her true free-spirited self."
She and Yungblud met through a mutual friend in the music industry and have been friends for a while, according to the insider.
But does their cozy night out mean they have their taken their friendship to the next level? The source certainly admits things were heating up last night.
"Miley and Yungblud were definitely flirting with each other, but they are not dating," the source says. "It was just a fun night out with friends, but there is definitely chemistry there."
It looks like the Bangerz icon was letting loose after a busy week. She marked 15 years since Hannah Montana first aired by sending flower bouquets to Hannah's No. 1 fans—Migos, Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner—on Wednesday. Miley also publicly shared a sentimental note addressed to her pop star persona.
As for Yungblud, he recently dropped merch with NASA and released the single "Patience" with KSI and Polo G.
A source told E! News that he and Halsey broke up in September 2019 (she's now expecting her first baby with Alev Aydin).
E! News has reached out to Miley and Yungblud's reps for comment.