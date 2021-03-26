Zooey Deschanel Proves Her “Doubters” Wrong in Unrecognizable Photo Without Bangs

Zooey Deschanel's forehead has officially arrived.
On Friday, March 26, the New Girl alum took to Instagram to show off a photo of herself without her signature bangs, which she labeled "Proof I have a forehead." She also wrote in the caption of the mirror selfie, "For all the doubters..."
People did have some doubts—specifically, that this was a pic of the 500 Days of Summer actress at all. One fan joked, "baby this is katy perry." Zooey recently appeared alongside her famous doppelganger in the music video for Katy's song "Not the End of the World." In the video, aliens mistake Zooey for the "Part of Me" artist—and this recent photo of Zooey is further evidence of why!
Other fans didn't know who this person in the photo was, with one writing in the comments section, "If you ever want to rob a bank or something just wear your hair like that. Nobody will know it was you."
Another added, "i cant recognize you without bangs."
In addition to posting on her grid about her bangs, the actress took to her Instagram Story to share a meme which reads, "Seeing Zooey Deschanel without bangs and glasses, I finally get how nobody knew Clark Kent was Superman."
While Zooey may not be recognizable without her signature look, it seems like this hairstyle may not be here to stay. Some fans noted in the comment section that the forehead looks "photoshopped." Considering that Zooey shared an Instagram pic of her with her boyfriend Jonathan Scott—in which her bangs are on display—less than two weeks ago, it's certainly possible that the Emmy nominee is just trying out a new style digitally. After all, bangs take a long time to grow out.
If Zooey ever does go without bangs in the future, it seems like she'll also need a name tag.