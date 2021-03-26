KardashiansRoyal FamilyWomen's History MonthPhotosVideosNewsletters

Brie Bella's New Pics of Kids Birdie and Buddy Prove They're Best Friends For Life

By Alyssa Ray Mar 26, 2021 8:37 PMTags
Built-in best friend.

On Thursday, March 25, Brie Bella took to Instagram to share new photos of her kids with Daniel Bryan (born Bryan Danielson): Birdie, 3, and Buddy, 7 months. In the new images, Brie's eight million followers were treated to a close-up look at Birdie and Buddy's bond.

The photos featured the Danielson kids playing on the ground, laughing and posing for mom Brie's camera—and we couldn't love it more. As E! News readers well know, Birdie became a big sister when Brie and Bryan welcomed Buddy in August 2020. After waiting their entire pregnancy, the Total Bellas family learned they were having a boy on Saturday, August 1.

"It's a BOY!!!" Brie wrote at the time. "We are overwhelmed with joy and everyone is healthy!!!"

Since giving birth to Buddy, Brie has kept fans up to date on her baby boy's development. We're talking everything from Buddy's teeth coming in to the first time the little one saw snow. Case in point: On Buddy's half birthday, Brie wrote, "Time is flying. He's crawling, reaching for everything, sleeping in his own crib, loving sweet potatoes and is a drooling laughing machine!!!"

photos
Buddy Danielson's Cutest Pics

Of course, this isn't a new thing for Brie, who regularly posts updates about Birdie as well. We aren't complaining though as we love insight into Brie's happy family life, especially while we wait for a new season of Total Bellas.

For a closer look at Birdie and Buddy's sweet sibling bond, scroll through the images below.

Instagram/Brie Bella
Big Sister Snuggles

Birdie Danielson cuddles with brother Buddy in this photo by mom Brie Bella.

Instagram/Brie Bella
Laughter Time

Fun on the floor!

Instagram/Brie Bella
So Much Fun

Birdie and Buddy can't stop laughing!

Instagram/Brie Bella
Best Friends and Siblings

The Danielson kids look closer than ever in this March 2021 pic.

Instagram/Brie Bella
Happy Birdie

Birdie clearly loves being a big sister.

Instagram/Brie Bella
Close Siblings

Birdie and Buddy enjoy some quality time playing on the floor.

Instagram/Brie Bella
Hey There

Birdie tries to get Buddy's attention in this sweet snap.

Instagram/Brie Bella
The Danielson Kids

A close-up look at Brie and Bryan's children.

Brie Bella/Instagram
Cute Kids

Brie beams in this selfie with kids Birdie and Buddy.

Brie Bella/Instagram
Selfie With Mama

Birdie steals the spotlight with a silly face in this selfie with mom Brie and brother Buddy.

Brie Bella/Instagram
Crib Cuddles

Birdie spends quality time with brother Buddy in his crib.

Instagram
Holiday Hugs

The Danielsons are all smiles in this holiday pic from 2020.

Instagram
Kisses

Bryan gives his oldest child a kiss while cuddling his youngest.

Instagram
Bryan, Birdie and Buddy

Dad Bryan cuddles up with his kids Birdie and Buddy.

