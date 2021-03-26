Fredrik Eklund Opens Up About the "Pressure" of Addiction While Celebrating 160 Days Sober

Watch : Bethenny Frankel and Fredrik Eklund Dish on New Show

Fredrik Eklund has hit a huge milestone on his sobriety journey.

The Million Dollar Listing star is celebrating 160 days sober by sharing more about his experience as a "high-functional addict."

He wrote a lengthy Instagram post on Thursday, March 25, saying that "it feels amazing. The basic stuff is that I have more energy and clarity, look and feel younger, sleep better with less stress and no anxiety. My body is singing, not aching."

Fredrik, 43, explained that it took him "a while" to "realize and admit" that he suffered from addiction.

"I'm a work in progress, still," he wrote. "The decision to stop wasn't easy. But once I really decided, it was actually freeing. The pressure was off in a way. The pressure of not being honest. The pressure of often putting up a facade. The pressure and pain of not trusting myself towards the end."

After 160 days, Frederik doesn't feel alone and is optimistic about the future.

"The world is huge and full of possibilities. I don't worry about the future like I used to. I don't question my ability as a father the way I used to. Meanwhile business is growing rapidly even in these weird and scary times," noted the dad of 3-year-old twins Milla and Frederik Jr.