Everything We Know About Kristen Stewart's Princess Diana Biopic Spencer

Watch : Kristen Stewart Rocks Princess Diana's Iconic Sapphire Ring

In a new film, Kristen Stewart takes on the role of one of the world's most iconic women: Princess Diana.

The 30-year-old Twilight alum plays the beloved late U.K. royal and mother of Prince William and Prince Harry in the biopic Spencer. Filming on the project began a few months ago in Germany and the production recently moved to the United Kingdom. Several photos of Kristen in character have already been released, some official and provided by the studio, and some candid pics shot by paparazzi.

Last November, Kristen spoke about her role in the film on Jimmy Kimmel Live!. She recalled watching Diana's 1997 funeral on TV.

"I was really young [and] didn't really know what was going on," she said. "But now, it's hard not to feel protective over her."

In an interview with Deadline last June, director Pablo Larraín called Kristen "one of the great actors around today."