Watch Pete Davidson Make His Debut in NSFW The Suicide Squad Trailer

The Avengers, this crew is not—but they may just save the world anyway.
The first trailer for The Suicide Squad has arrived, and with it, plenty of familiar faces making their DCU debut. One such performer is Saturday Night Live's Pete Davidson. The actor joined director James Gunn's squad as Richard Hertz, aka Blackguard, a bleached-blonde mercenary who, in the new trailer, is busy wiping toilet paper off his orange Crocs in prison.
The Suicide Squad is a follow-up to the 2016 film Suicide Squad (yes, it's confusing) which first introduced the world to Margot Robbie's fabulous version of iconic villain Harley Quinn. Last time, Intelligence officer Amanda Waller (Viola Davis) created a task force of supervillains and criminals to help save the world. Jared Leto famously appeared as The Joker while Cara Delevingne and Will Smith also had roles within the squad.
The premise of the new "standalone" sequel, which is based on the supervillain team from DC Comics, is pretty similar, with Amanda again assembling a motley crew. And, as she makes clear in the new trailer, there's a stipulation that if they disobey orders, she'll detonate the bombs she had placed in their necks. So, you know, pretty low stakes all around.
However, there's a decidedly sillier tone with this movie than was present in the first, and a bunch of new pseudo-superheroes to meet as they attempt to destroy a prison and laboratory where nefarious experiments are occurring.
For one thing, this movie features a human-sized shark, known as King Shark and voiced by Sylvester Stallone. In the trailer, King Shark picks up a person and eats him, head first. It's gross, sure, but just one more example of the insanity we should expect from a movie that also features an anthropomorphic weasel. The character, aptly named Weasel and played by Sean Gunn, is seen licking a metal door while making intense eye contact in the new trailer.
The Suicide Squad promises to be a fun, icky and very chaotic good time. Check out the trailer above.