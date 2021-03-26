Watch Pete Davidson Make His Debut in NSFW The Suicide Squad Trailer

Watch : Is Pete Davidson Married? Here's the Truth

The Avengers, this crew is not—but they may just save the world anyway.

The first trailer for The Suicide Squad has arrived, and with it, plenty of familiar faces making their DCU debut. One such performer is Saturday Night Live's Pete Davidson. The actor joined director James Gunn's squad as Richard Hertz, aka Blackguard, a bleached-blonde mercenary who, in the new trailer, is busy wiping toilet paper off his orange Crocs in prison.

The Suicide Squad is a follow-up to the 2016 film Suicide Squad (yes, it's confusing) which first introduced the world to Margot Robbie's fabulous version of iconic villain Harley Quinn. Last time, Intelligence officer Amanda Waller (Viola Davis) created a task force of supervillains and criminals to help save the world. Jared Leto famously appeared as The Joker while Cara Delevingne and Will Smith also had roles within the squad.