Selena Quintanilla's Husband Recounts Her "Traumatic" Death & Last Album in New THS Preview

Watch : Chris Perez Remembers the "Amazing Soul" That Was Selena

26 years later, Selena Quintanilla's death is still painful for her friends, family and fans alike.

Tonight's brand new episode of E!'s True Hollywood Story titled "Death of Innocence" will explore the tragic losses of talented stars within the entertainment industry. The late Tejano singer was shot and killed by friend and former fan club manager Yolanda Saldivar on March 31, 1995, though her legacy lives on to this day almost 26 years later to the day.

In the above sneak peek, Selena's husband and bandmate Chris Perez recounts her tragic loss in a brand new THS interview.

"It was traumatic. It was the hardest thing up until that point that I had ever had to go through," Perez shared. "I miss her face, her laughter. She was just an amazing soul, an amazing spirit. I heard fans that were like, 'How could we let that happen?' Come on now. You think that I would let anything happen to her? Like seriously? None of us thought that that was even a possibility."