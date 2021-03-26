Justin Bieber Accuses Paparazzi of Shooting Photos Underneath Hailey's Skirt

Watch : Justin Bieber Defends Wife Hailey Bieber From Paparazzi

Justin Bieber is one protective husband.

On Thursday, March 25, he and wife Hailey Bieber went out toThe Nice Guy restaurant and lounge in West Hollywood, Calif. Later, while exiting the club and entering a private bus, paparazzi swarmed the couple, quickly snapping photos—much to Justin's dismay. After they entered and the doors started closing, the 27-year-old singer turned around, opened the doors and confronted the photographers.

Calm but a bit annoyed, he asked, "Are you guys shooting underneath her skirt?"

The photographers rushed to their defense. "Oh my god, please, Justin," said one of them. Another asked, "Why would someone shoot under her skirt?"

As Justin replied, "That's the question, right?"

While one photog wondered "why would we do that?" another said, "Come on bro look at the videos...Hey bro, I hope you have a good night, man. Bro, bro, bro, no one would do that, brother."