KardashiansRoyal FamilyWomen's History MonthPhotosVideosNewsletters

Demi Lovato Recounts Relapse in Chilling New Song "Dancing With the Devil"

Demi Lovato sings about relapsing in her new song "Dancing With the Devil," which is also the name of her new YouTube documentary about her life and 2018 overdose.

By Corinne Heller Mar 26, 2021 3:29 PMTags
MusicDemi LovatoHealth
Watch: Demi Lovato's Biggest Revelations From New Documentary

Demi Lovato takes listeners on a harrowing journey through her own relapse into substance abuse in her new song.

In the single "Dancing With the Devil," also the title of her new YouTube documentary, the pop star sings about giving into temptation and spiraling back into addiction to drugs and alcohol. Both projects were drawn from her experience of relapsing in 2018 and then suffering a near-fatal opioid overdose later that year.

"It's just a little white line, I'll be fine," Lovato sings. "But soon that little white line is a little glass pipe / Tin foil remedy, almost got the best of me / I keep prayin' I don't reach the end of my lifetime, mmm."

The chorus goes, "I was dancing with the devil / Out of control / Almost made it to heaven / It was closer than you know / Playing with the enemy / Gambling with my soul / It's so hard to say no / When you're dancing with the devil."

photos
All of the Biggest Bombshells From Demi Lovato's Documentary

Listen to Lovato's song "Dancing With the Devil" below:

In the documentary Demi Lovato: Dancing With the Devil, the singer reveals that she relapsed "with drugs and alcohol" in spring 2018 after a photo shoot and just one month after celebrating six years of sobriety onstage during a concert.

"I picked up a bottle of red wine that night and it wasn't 30 minutes before I called someone who I knew had drugs on them," she said in the documentary, later adding, "I just so happened to run into my old drug dealer from six years before and, like, the odds of that happening were crazy and he had a duffel bag and I just went to town. I went on a shopping spree. That night I did drugs that I'd never done before. I had never done meth before, I tried meth. I mixed it with molly, with coke, weed, alcohol, oxycontin. And that alone should've killed me."

Trending Stories

1

Prince Albert Calls Out Meghan and Harry's Explosive Tell-All

2

Ryan Edwards' Wife Speaks Out After Alleged Teen Mom Firings

3

Kendall Jenner Reacts After Mom Kris Shares "Pregnancy Announcement"

Rich Fury/Getty Images for OBB Media

The singer said that two weeks later, she was "introduced to heroin and crack cocaine." She noted, "I started using recreationally and obviously you can't do that with heroin before you become addicted to it."

In July 2018, Lovato suffered an overdose at her Hollywood Hills home, where she was partying with friends. Her assistant found her unconscious in bed. The singer said in the documentary that she thinks her drug dealer gave her "what I assume now to be fentanyl by giving me 'aftermarket pills.'"

"I had three strokes," she shared. "I had a heart attack."

The 28-year-old artist added, "My doctors said that I had five to 10 more minutes."

The documentary Demi Lovato: Dancing With the Devil began streaming on YouTube on Tuesday, March 23.

Watch Daily Pop weekdays at 11 a.m., only on E!

Trending Stories

1

Prince Albert Calls Out Meghan and Harry's Explosive Tell-All

2

Ryan Edwards' Wife Speaks Out After Alleged Teen Mom Firings

3

Kendall Jenner Reacts After Mom Kris Shares "Pregnancy Announcement"

4
Exclusive

Gia Giudice Reacts to Will Smith's TikTok Impact on RHONJ Song

5

Chrissy Teigen Names the L.A. Landmark Where She & John Had Public Sex