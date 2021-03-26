KardashiansRoyal FamilyWomen's History MonthPhotosVideosNewsletters

Bindi Irwin Is a Mom! Look Back at Her and Chandler Powell's Road to Baby

Bindi Irwin, the daughter of the late Crocodile Hunter Steve Irwin, is officially a new mom to a baby girl with husband Chandler Powell. Revisit their love story in pictures here.

Watch: Bindi Irwin Pregnant With Her 1st Child

The next chapter in Bindi Irwin and Chandler Powell's love story has officially begun

The 22-year-old daughter of the late Crocodile Hunter Steve Irwin gave birth to her first child, a baby girl the couple named Grace Warrior Irwin Powell, on March 25. The occasion was doubly special as it also marked the new mom and dad's first wedding anniversary

"Our graceful warrior is the most beautiful light," Bindi said of her newborn in an Instagram announcement. "Grace is named after my great-grandmother, and relatives in Chandler's family dating back to the 1700s. Her middle names, Warrior Irwin, are a tribute to my dad and his legacy as the most incredible Wildlife Warrior. Her last name is Powell and she already has such a kind soul just like her dad."

The new mom gushed, "There are no words to describe the infinite amount of love in our hearts for our sweet baby girl. She chose the perfect day to be born and we feel tremendously blessed."

Indeed, her birth date is uniquely special in the couple's ongoing romance, which dates back to 2013 when they met at Bindi's family-owned Australia Zoo. In fact, that's the special place Chandler decided to pop the question nearly six years later—and on her 21st birthday, no less. 

photos
2021 Celebrity Babies

The lovebirds didn't let the coronavirus pandemic put an end to their wedding plans, either. The two tied the knot at the zoo last March. "We held a small ceremony and I married my best friend," she explained in an Instagram post. "There are no words to describe the amount of love and light in my heart right now."

Now, with a new baby in their life together, it sounds like she's experiencing that same feeling once again. To revisit their romance in pictures, just keep scrolling!

https://www.instagram.com/p/CM4UoMrhP2Q/
Baby Makes Three

After tying the knot on March 25, 2020, the couple welcomed their first child, a baby girl named Grace Warrior Irwin Powell, on March 25, 2021—their first wedding anniversary. 

A Pre-Proposal Clue

"Beautiful Bee, I love you so much," the future groom wrote on Instagram the day before popping the question. "You're my best friend and whole world. I can't wait to celebrate your birthday tomorrow at #AustraliaZoo. Here's to another year and beyond of life changing adventures together."

 

Little Laughs

The pair shared a laugh at the Steve Irwin Gala Dinner in 2019.

Adventure Buddies

"Thank you for always being there," she wrote just a few weeks before the big day. "I'm grateful every day for you. You're my sunshine. Always."

Koala Cuddles

The only thing cuter than these two in this 2019 pic was their furry friend.

A Perfect Pair

The couple enjoyed a picturesque hike in this 2019 snap.

All in the Family

Bindi's brother, Robert Irwin, and her mother, Terri Irwin, joined the couple for the unveiling of Steve's star. The Crocodile Hunter was honored posthumously in 2018.

Sweet Snuggles

The sweethearts were all smiles in this 2018 photo.

Fun in the Sun

"In all the hustle and bustle of life, let's find time to adventure, explore and truly LIVE," Bindi captioned the 2018 photo.

A Little Friend

Chandler had a little something on his face in this adorable 2018 shot.

Birthday Flowers

Proving he really does throw the best birthday surprises, Chandler gave Bindi flowers on her big day last year.

Camel Cuteness

"Sharing life's most wonderful moments with the one you love...that's true happiness," Bindi captioned the 2017 photo.

Super Costumes

The dynamic duo dressed up as Clark Kent and Lois Lane for Halloween 2017.

 
Some Serious Bling

"When diamonds are out of your budget ... buy ring pops instead!" she wrote in 2017.

Valentines

"These really are the pictures of true happiness," she wrote ahead of Valentine's Day 2017. "I am blessed to be surrounded with the people that I love with all my heart. The power of love is undeniable and the glue that holds us all together. To have real balance in life, we must find the light in every day. So here's to love, to hope, to peace and kindness."

Young Love

The couple attended the Steve Irwin Gala Dinner in 2016.

Lake Life

"We spent this day with our families smiling and laughing by the lake," Bindi captioned this photo from 2015. "I am so glad we found each other in this great big world. I love you."

Biggest Cheerleader

Chandler supported Bindi at the filming of Dancing with the Stars season 21 in 2015.

