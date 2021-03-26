KardashiansRoyal FamilyWomen's History MonthPhotosVideosNewsletters

Kendall Jenner Addresses Pregnancy Speculation After Kris Jenner's Accidental "Announcement"

Kendall Jenner took to Twitter to call out Kris Jenner after the momager seemingly shared a “pregnancy announcement.” Keep scrolling for the real details on what happened.

By Mona Thomas Mar 26, 2021 1:03 PMTags
Celebrity FamiliesKeeping Up With The KardashiansKris JennerKendall JennerCeleb KidsKardashian NewsKardashiansCelebrities
Watch: Kim Kardashian Recalls Getting Mistaken for Kendall Jenner's Mom

Leave it to a mom to accidentally embarrass you on the internet.

On Thursday, March 25, Kris Jenner took to Twitter to send her daughter Kendall Jenner a bit of positive energy.

"You got this!!!," the mother of six wrote, followed by a baby bottle emoji. Naturally, followers assumed they were getting the inside scoop to a baby Jenner on the way, but then Kendall stepped in, tweeting, "Mom, this looks like a pregnancy announcement!"

So where was the confusion? Well, for those not watching Keeping Up with The Kardashians, during the March 25 episode, the 25-year-old model helped out her older sisters Khloe Kardashian and Kim Kardashian by babysitting their kids so they can have a girls' night at their Malibu vacation home, which Kris was clearly watching last night.

Of course, fans got a kick out of the brief moment of miscommunication with the misused baby bottle emoji. "For a moment i thought kendall was pregnant but then i found out she is a nanny, my god i almost had a cardiac arrest," a fan wrote. Another joked, "Hahaha poor Kendall! That's moms- they love ya but still embarrass you even as adults."

photos
Kendall Jenner's Best Looks

Of course, fans got a kick out of the brief moment of miscommunication with the misused baby bottle emoji. "For a moment i thought kendall was pregnant but then i found out she is a nanny, my god i almost had a cardiac arrest," a fan wrote. Another joked, "Hahaha poor Kendall! That's moms- they love ya but still embarrass you even as adults."

For fans who missed the KUWTK episode, the girls' night was actually Kris' idea since she noticed Kim going through a lot amid her relationship with Kanye West.  

Trending Stories

1

Ryan Edwards' Wife Speaks Out After Alleged Teen Mom Firings

2

Bindi Irwin Gives Birth, Welcomes First Baby With Chandler Powell

3

Chrissy Teigen Names the L.A. Landmark Where She & John Had Public Sex

"There's a lot going on in the media right now and Kim is going through a really, really hard time," Khloe said during the show. "She's dealing with a lot internally. I think my mom's idea to get Kim to have a good time is really cute."

As fans may know, Kim filed for divorce from Kanye in February after six years of marriage.

Watch Daily Pop weekdays at 11 a.m., only on E!

Trending Stories

1

Ryan Edwards' Wife Speaks Out After Alleged Teen Mom Firings

2

Bindi Irwin Gives Birth, Welcomes First Baby With Chandler Powell

3

Chrissy Teigen Names the L.A. Landmark Where She & John Had Public Sex

4
Exclusive

Gia Giudice Reacts to Will Smith's TikTok Impact on RHONJ Song

5

Adam Levine Unveils Dramatic Tattoo That Covers His Entire Leg