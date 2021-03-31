Ugg's Celebrity-Loved Slides Are a Must-Have for Spring

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

Ugg is our go-to in the winter months. The same can be said about their spring styles. Just ask Gigi Hadid, Selena Gomez, Bella Hadid, Hailey Bieber, Sofia Richie, Winnie Harlow, and Anya Taylor-Joy. They've all worn Ugg's fluffy slides when they're out and about. The Ugg Fluff Yeah Slide is part slipper, part sandal, and all comfort.

Aside from timeless fashions, Ugg is a brand that stands for more. Many of their spring items were made in conjunction with HERproject, a collaborative initiative that creates partnerships to empower and educate women in the workplace.

Just because the sun is shining and temperatures are warming up that doesn't mean you should sleep on Ugg. Incorporate Ugg into your spring (and summer) wardrobe with some of our favorite picks below.