Grey's Anatomy and the TV Deaths We'll Never Get Over

It's been two weeks and I'm definitely still mourning the death of Andrew DeLuca.

Grey's Anatomy and Station 19 returned from their winter hiatus with a devastating emotional roller coaster that got DeLuca (Giacomo Gianniotti) killed in the pursuit of a kidnapper. It was a noble death, but a frustrating one. He had just been through a major mental health journey and had come out the other side better and healthier than ever. I was patiently waiting for Meredith (Ellen Pompeo) to recover from COVID-19 so she could reunite with the first man she loved since the death of Derek Shepherd (Patrick Dempsey) five whole years ago.

Instead, Meredith and DeLuca said their goodbyes on her COVID coma beach and he reunited with his dead mother while I sobbed. I cried as I realized what was about to happen. I cried when it happened. I cried for several hours afterwards, and when I say I was in a constant state of tears for the entire next day, I am not joking or being hyperbolic. I silently wept while talking to Gianniotti on the phone. I was a full-blown mess.

Of course, I wasn't just crying because a fictional character died. I was crying because my favorite show chose to kill off one of my favorite characters on the one year anniversary of the global pandemic that turned my life (and the lives of almost every person on earth) upside down. I cried because that pandemic was still happening, and because I tuned into my favorite show hoping Meredith would recover and make out with her healthy boyfriend and then I could feel good for a few hours, only to then watch him get murdered while she was still in a coma. I cried because I haven't seen my family in over a year, and now this?