Denzel Washington Is the Perfect Addition to This Unsuspecting Couple's Wedding Photo

Having an Oscar winner in attendance certainly makes up for having a quarantine wedding!
Denzel Washington really came through for one lucky New York couple, who must've been shocked when The Equalizer star photobombed their wedding pics this week.
Denzel surprised a bride and groom in Central Park on Thursday, March 25, by hopping in for a few pictures. The 66-year-old screen legend was dressed down in dark clothes, including a checkered shirt, black NY ball cap and mask, as he posed with the excited newlyweds.
In the photos, the bride can be seen smiling in her white slip dress and gold heels, while her man placed his arm around Denzel at a park overlook.
Evidently, Denzel took a break from directing his next movie, A Journal For Jordan, for the photoshoot. His next directing project after Fences, the film stars Michael B. Jordan, who was spotted wearing a denim shirt while kissing his co-star, Chanté Adams, during an intimate scene in a park bench.
Another photo showed Denzel getting a sweet kiss from a brown dog in Central Park.
It appears the acclaimed actor has a soft spot for weddings, which is pretty ironic considering his own wife, Pauletta, turned him down not once, but twice, before they finally tied the knot in 1983.
At the 2 Guns premiere in 2013, she confirmed he proposed several times before she said yes. "It was three times," Pauletta said. "I know with age sometimes things [go], the mind [goes]."
When Denzel asked, "Why was it twice...Why would I have to ask again?" she retorted, "Because I said no."
The actor joked on the red carpet, "You heard it here first."
It also seems like their first date didn't go so well either, according to their own recollection. In 2019, the couple recounted their first date to E! News and it turns out Pauletta paid for their ride over, which was the only expense of the night.
"We went to a party. There was nothing to pay for after we got there," she recalled.
Denzel said, "We took a cab and I'm paying for the cab ride, but then I'm watching the meter and I'm running out of money."
Pauletta completed the story, saying, "He turns to me and says, ‘I have no money.' I can remember... I was right behind the driver.... I paid for it."
More than 40 years later, it seems to have worked out well for the spouses, who have four kids, John David, Olivia, Malcolm and Katia.
Take a look at more celebrity wedding crashers below.