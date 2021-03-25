Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz Are Now Wearing Each Other's Wisdom Teeth on Necklaces

Everyone shows love differently. Some people buy their partner flowers, while others write letters. For Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz, they let their teeth do the talking.
On Thursday, March 25, the 26-year-old actress revealed on her Instagram Story that she had her and the 22-year-old fiancé's wisdom teeth turned into gold-covered charms, which they're wearing on matching necklace chains. She captioned a picture of their hands holding the teeth, "you're my best friend."
Brooklyn was touched by the gesture, writing on his own Instagram Story, "Words can't discribe (sic) how much I love you @nicolaannepeltz. I am the luckiest person on this planet xx I will love you forever and ever."
"The best gift from my best friend and the most amazing fiancé x I love you like crazy," he continued on another slide. "You are the best thing that has ever happened to me."
Nicola kept the love fest going on her Instagram, captioning one of Brooklyn's adoring posts, "my forever boy [heart emoji] I'm so lucky I get to live life by your side."
Clearly, Brooklyn and Nicola's love language is words of affirmation. On their respective social media accounts, the couple consistently writes about their deep love and affection for each other, with the son of Victoria and David Beckham frequently calling her the "love of my life."
And it seems his mum, Victoria, would agree. In an interview last December, she told Lorraine, "For Brooklyn to have found his soulmate and the lady that he wants to spend the rest of his life with during this time where there's been so much uncertainty and everything's felt a little bit sad. So we're very happy and very excited."
Last July, the couple announced their engagement, which David and Victoria proudly celebrated.
The wedding date hasn't been set yet, but Victoria revealed on Lorraine that she's already asking herself, "What will I wear?"