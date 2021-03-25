How Lauren Graham Always Ensures Her "Door Is Open" to Another Gilmore Girls Revival

Where Gilmore Girls leads, Lauren Graham will follow.
The actress, who, in 2016, returned to her Stars Hollow roots to play fast-talking mom Lorelai on Netflix's four-part Gilmore Girls revival A Year In the Life, explained to SiriusXM's EW Live's Jessica Shaw how she always makes sure she's available to do more of the mother-daughter series.
"I put that window into all my new jobs, just in case," Lauren shared. "I don't want to start any new rumors. It's not for any concrete reason, except that I have a loyalty and an openness to working with [creator Amy Sherman-Palladino], first of all. And because we could never have predicted that in the past. So that door is open."
The Parenthood alum said that because shows are "so restrictive now," she makes sure to put a potential Gilmore Girls revival clause in all her contracts to "just carve out some pockets, just in case."
There's potentially much more drama for Lorelai and her daughter Rory (played by Alexis Bledel) to navigate. At the end of A Year In the Life, Rory tells her mom that she's pregnant. Though Rory doesn't tell her mom who the father is, that hasn't stopped fans from speculating as to his identity.
One person who does know the father of Rory's baby is The Resident star Matt Czuchry, who played Rory's college boyfriend Logan. However, his lips are sealed. Matt told Us Weekly at the time, "They told me who the father of the baby was, and they said, ‘Yeah, you can tell whoever you want.' And I never have."
Whether there will ever be more Gilmore Girls remains to be seen, but Lauren is more than open to it—and fans are likely eager to see how this mother-daughter pairing will work with Lorelai as a grandma!