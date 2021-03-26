Lauren Graham Dishes on Emilio Estevez Welcoming Her Into the Mighty Ducks Franchise

Watch : Lauren Graham Hints at Possible "Mighty Ducks" Cameo

A fresh take on a beloved classic.

In an exclusive chat with E! News, Lauren Graham opened up about joining The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers, where she stars opposite the franchise's beloved star, Emilio Estevez. According to Graham, Estevez welcomed her to the Disney+ TV series "with generosity and kindness."

Graham, who also serves as an executive producer on the show, said she "loved getting to know" The Breakfast Club actor while filming. On how Estevez felt about the reimagining, Graham relayed, "He likes what this iteration of the franchise is and believes…that some stories you can continue and without diluting what was great about them from the beginning."

The new series, which is now available on Disney+, follows a new group of underdog hockey players, who come together after 12-year-old Evan (Brady Noon) is cut from the now popular Mighty Ducks team. With the help of mom Alex (Graham) and Gordon Bombay (Estevez), this new team will learn how to soar and succeed.