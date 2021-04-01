Bachelor Nation's Krystal Nielson Gives Birth to Her First Baby

Watch : Inside the "Bachelor" Engagement Boom

Coach Krystal's baby girl is here!

On March 31 at 10:17 p.m., Krystal Nielson and boyfriend Miles Bowles welcomed their daughter, who weighed in at 6 lbs. 3.5 oz and was 18 inches long, her agent, Paul Desisto, told E! News. They have yet to reveal their baby girl's name.

"Our little Angel is here," the new mom shared on Instagram.

On Wednesday, March 24, the Bachelor Nation alum announced the newborn would be induced this week.

"It's OFFICIAL!! We are getting induced on TUESDAY!!!," she wrote in the Instagram caption alongside a photo of her and Chris holding a pair of sparkly gold booties. "We had great news yesterday—the cyst has NOT grown since last week (yay!!) but our doctors feel that if we induce between 37-38 weeks I can still have a normal delivery as planned!!!!"

The reality star added, "So...this is our official last week before we become parents!!!!" before asking her nearly 700,000 followers for baby girl name suggestions since the couple "STILL don't have a name yet tho!!!"