Arrested Development's Jessica Walter Dead at 80

Arrested Development star Jessica Walter has passed away.

According to Deadline, the actress died in her sleep at her home in New York on Wednesday, March 24. She was 80 years old. A cause of death was not revealed.

"It is with a heavy heart that I confirm the passing of my beloved mom Jessica," her daughter Brooke Bowman, SVP of Drama Programming at Fox Entertainment, said in a statement to E! News. "A working actor for over six decades, her greatest pleasure was bringing joy to others through her storytelling both on screen and off. While her legacy will live on through her body of work, she will also be remembered by many for her wit, class and overall joie de vivre."

According to The Wall Street Journal, Walter was born in Brooklyn in 1941 and raised in Astoria, Queens. She attended New York's High School of Performing Arts and the Neighborhood Playhouse School of Theatre and landed her first acting job when she was 17.