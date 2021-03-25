KardashiansRoyal FamilyWomen's History MonthPhotosVideosNewsletters

Kylie Jenner's Surprise Photo Dump May Include Her Wildest Look to Date

Keeping Up With the Kardashians star Kylie Jenner got fans talking after posting a revealing outfit on Instagram. See the look that is turning up the heat online.

If you miss one photo dump, you miss a lot.

On Wednesday, March 24, Kylie Jenner surprised her 222 million Instagram followers by dropping an assortment of pictures from various outings.

Sure, the photo of Stormi Webster rocking sunglasses at lunch is adorable. And fans would never say no to another casual bikini photo shoot with sisters Kim Kardashian and Kourtney Kardashian.

But perhaps it's one selfie that really grabbed the attention of followers. While hanging out in her closet, Kylie turned up the heat in a revealing Mugler look that was partially covered by an oversized blazer. She completed the ensemble with black gloves and a pair of heels.

While the Kylie Cosmetics founder is known to turn heads with her fashion, beauty may be her biggest passion. After finding success with her lip kits, Kylie's beauty empire has only grown to new levels.

"I took my insecurity with my lips and turned it into my business model," she previously told Kendall Jenner in an interview for Vogue. "Something I just became obsessed with was lips and lipstick, and how wearing lipstick made me feel. I just loved bigger lips, and I just got obsessed." 

Whether you're looking for creative fashion looks or makeup tips, chances are you will find them below. Keep scrolling to see some of Kylie's many wild looks. 

Instagram
Sultry Selfies

While hanging out in her closet snapping selfies, Kylie Jenner got fans talking with her revealing look that was partially covered by an oversized blazer. 

Instagram
Vacay Ready

While enjoying a family vacation to the Turks & Caicos, Kylie sported a bright orange ensemble for her day in the sun. 

Instagram / Kylie Jenner
Holiday Cheer

While celebrating Christmas 2020, Kylie and her daughter Stormi Webster were the perfect match in sparkling red dresses. 

Instagram
Red Hot

A new hairstyle and a new outfit allows for a new reason to take a photo. 

Instagram
Best Dressed

Cool mom alert. While dressing up for Halloween 2020, Kylie transformed into an iconic Power Ranger. 

Photographer Group / Splash News
Birthday Suit

Let's kick off the gallery with this super-sexy Balmain bodysuit Kylie wore to celebrate her 19th birthday. Damn, girl!

Instagram
Under Boob Bombshell

The reality star showcased some serious under boob on Instagram in April 2017.

Snapchat
Blue Lips

Kylie's been known for rocking blue hair, but this time she's rocking blue lips, courtesy of her Kylie Lipkit line!

Courtesy of PAPER Magazine / Photos by Erik Madigan Heck
Red Hot

Kylie's Paper magazine shoot had her modeling all kinds of bizarre looks, including this wild red wig.

Instagram
Eye See You

Kylie rocked Coachella in this eye-popping sequined bikini by Discount Universe and completed her racy look with colorful braids.

Chelsea Lauren/WWD/REX/Shutterstock
Orange You Glad to See Me?

Another day, another hair color! This time Kylie went with an orange wig while hanging with Scott Disick.

Instagram
Bikini Babe

Wowzers! Kylie pushed the envelope in this boob-baring, barely-there red bikini with matching red lips.

Holly Heads LLC / Splash News
Teal Tresses

Kylie's all-white ensemble really makes her long teal hair pop.

Instagram
LV Love

Va-va-voom! The E! star flaunts her curves in a cut-out Louis Vuitton monokini and matching head scarf.

Steven Klein/Interview
Bottoms Up

Kylie's racy Interview spread was arguably her sexiest ever! She even bared her butt in cut-out leather pants.

Aficionado Group / Splash News
More Under Boob

Kylie's birthday bodysuit wasn't even her sexiest! The KUWTK star showed major under boob in this keyhole cutout jumpsuit that was skintight and sizzling hot.

Instagram
The Blues

Kylie's ice blue 'do may be our favorite color on her. What do you think?

Astrid Stawiarz/Getty Images for NYFW: The Shows
Pretty in Pink

Kylie turned head at NYFW in a pink wig.

EVGA/AKM-GSI
Green With Envy

Kylie's green bob may be her most shocking hair color to date.

Brian Prahl / Splash News
Curves Ahead

This high-cut one piece swimsuit flatters Kylie's curves in all the right places and leave very little to the imagination!

Jack-RS-Jul/X17online.com
Blond Ambition

Do blondes have more fun? Kylie should certainly know given that she's basically tied out every hair color!

Kylie Jenner Instagram
Showing Skin

Kylie's strappy bikini is definitely edgy but still super flattering.

Instagram
Lovely Lace

Hot damn! Kylie looked basically naked in this head to toe lace ensemble.

Splash News
Bangin' Bob

Kylie's blue bob with blunt bangs is giving us Pulp Fiction vibes.

Jason Merritt/Getty Images
Gold Standard

Last but not least, we leave you with Kylie killing it on the red carpet in a leggy gold dress with yet another different hairstyle.

