Kim Kardashian's Marriage Issues Have Her Family Worried on KUWTK

"KUWTK" Katch-Up (S20, Ep2)

Rallying around Kim.

On tonight, March 25's all-new Keeping Up With the Kardashians, Kim Kardashian needed some sisterly support after issues with Kanye West made headlines. At the start of the episode, the SKIMS mogul teased all was not right with her marriage but chose not to go into specifics out of respect for the "Famous" rapper.

"It's no secret that everyone sees things in the media about my life with Kanye," she shared in a confessional. "But I've always been really respectful in not talking about issues that Kanye and I have. I mean, you guys clearly see them on Twitter. So, I'm still gonna choose to not really talk about it here."

Kim stood by this decision during a conversation with Khloe Kardashian and Malika Haqq about Kanye's run for president. "I try to just support him, tune it out," she noted. "I was like, you know…I mean, I don't want to talk about it on camera."

In a confessional, Khloe revealed that her sister "handles things really, really private." The Good American boss continued, "She's someone who's like, calm and cool and we all respect that. But I know, because she's not talking about it, even to us privately, that it's really affecting her."