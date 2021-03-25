Watch Christy Carlson Romano's Disney Star Lesson Go Hilariously Wrong

Watch : Keke Palmer to Voice New "Proud Family" Character on Disney+

Ever wanted to be a Disney star? Well, Christy Carlson Romano is giving lessons.

On Wednesday, March 24, the Even Stevens actress teamed up with TikTok comedians Syd and Olivia in an attempt to recreate the iconic Disney Channel Mickey Mouse ears promo commercial from her days on the network.

Unfortunately, the comedy writers weren't exactly the best students.

"Okay, guys. You paid for a 101 lesson. Let's get into it," Christy, who voiced Kim Possible, began. With bulging eyes, Syd asked, "Can you show us first?"

Reluctantly, the star said, "Okay but this is the last time," before adding in her classic excited voice, "Hi! I'm Christy Carlson Romano from Even Stevens and Kim Possible and you're watching Disney Channel!"

Dramatically Syd and Olivia pretended to burst into tears while screaming, "How did you do that?" In a more serious tone, Christy stated, "That took months of bootcamp to get that down." And yes, we believe her.