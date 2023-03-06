Why Women Everywhere Love Selena Gomez's Rare Beauty

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we hope you do too at these prices. Shop with E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Prices are accurate as of publish time. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
We love Rare Beauty like a love song!
Selena Gomez launched Rare Beauty in September 2020, and ever since, the brand has become a cult favorite among beauty fanatics. From the inclusive line of foundation shades to her liquid highlighter and blushes, you really cannot go wrong with anything from Rare Beauty.
In addition to helping women everywhere look and feel their best, Rare Beauty is committed to helping end stigma around mental health and chronic illness. In a statement on the Rare Beauty website, the brand revealed their plan for The Rare Impact Fund, which has a 10-year fundraising goal of $100 million "to help give people access to mental health services."
What else can we say, Rare Beauty is good for you, good for you! In honor of Women's History Month, we rounded up some of her best-selling beauty products.
Rare Beauty by Selena Gomez Soft Pinch Liquid Blush
This is a weightless, natural-looking, long-lasting liquid blush that is incredibly easy to blend. This has been one of my favorites for a while. Each bottle lasts forever since you only have to use a teeny tiny bit to get that color payoff that you desire. The liquid blush is available in both matte and dewy finishes.
It has 1.3 million+ Sephora Loves, with one reviewer writing, "the most gorgeous blush ever created. a LITTLE goes a long way!!" Another said, "This is my fave blush ever, you only need a small amount to blend out for a nice natural blush look so the bottle should last a long time!"
Rare Beauty by Selena Gomez Warm Wishes Effortless Bronzer Sticks
This easy-to-blend bronzer is available in five versatile shades and it has 337.6K+ Sephora Loves. Its formula delivers a seamless, second-skin finish that you can blend in with a brush or your fingertips.
Rare Beauty by Selena Gomez Liquid Touch Foundation Brush
The Rare Beauty Liquid Touch Foundation Brush has super soft bristles and it is great to build coverage and blend your favorite liquids, powders, and creams with ease and precision. This is also a great blending brush for bronzer and highlighter.
This brush has 95.2K+ Sephora Loves, with one shopper reviewing, "HOLY GRAIL. It's the way I have used this brush for MULTIPLE steps in my makeup routine. The versatility of this brush is truly admirable. I've used this for my foundation, bronzer, cream blush, contour and even as my concealer brush. The blendability quality of this brush is top notch... 100% recommend!"
Rare Beauty by Selena Gomez Positive Light Under Eye Brightener
The Rare Beauty by Selena Gomez Positive Light Under Eye Brightener is a lightweight product that you can even use for those otherwise makeup-free days. Wear it on your bare skin or layer it over concealer for an extra brightening effect. It has a cool, metal applicator that's incredibly refreshing in addition to delivering a bright, smooth look.
Use the applicator to apply 2-4 dots, then blend it in with your fingertip, brush, or sponge. Repeat as desired to get your ideal level of coverage.
There are 6 flex-to-fit shades that are designed to cover a range of skin tones:
- Light– neutral undertones to brighten fair to light complexions
- Light Medium– pink undertones to brighten light to medium complexions
- Medium– golden undertones to brighten medium complexions
- Medium Tan– peach undertones to brighten medium tan complexions
- Medium Deep– golden undertones to brighten medium deep complexions
- Deep– neutral undertones to brighten deep complexions
Rare Beauty by Selena Gomez Brow Harmony Shape & Fill Duo
Achieve the perfect arch and fill in your brows to your heart's desire with the Shape & Fill Duo! The buildable putty and powder set comes in six shades to help your brows look natural and fuller.
Rare Beauty by Selena Gomez With Gratitude Dewy Lip Balm
Pucker up with this nourishing lip tint that's packed with ingredients like shea butter and a botanical blend of lotus, gardenia and white waterlily.
Rare Beauty by Selena Gomez Perfect Strokes Universal Volumizing Mascara
Make your lashes pop with Rare Beauty's latest innovation. It offers long-lasting volume thanks to a unique eye-hugging brush that lifts, lengthens and curls every lash.
Rare Beauty by Selena Gomez Confident Energy Eyeshadow Palette
We have a feeling this will soon become your must-have eyeshadow palette! Whether you lean towards a neutral look or a pop of color, this palette has it all.
Rare Beauty by Selena Gomez Stay Vulnerable Melting Cream Blush
Apply a bit of this liquid-like cream blush to the apple of your cheeks for the perfect rosy finish.
Rare Beauty by Selena Gomez Liquid Touch Weightless Foundation
Suitable for oily, combo and normal skin types, this weightless foundation provides buildable medium-to-full coverage with a natural finish. And there's 44 shades so you're bound to find one that perfectly matches your skin.
Rare Beauty by Selena Gomez Perfect Strokes Matte Liquid Liner
Get the perfect cat eye with this waterproof liquid eyeliner! It offers everything you could want in an eyeliner like a flexible tip and matte finish.
Rare Beauty by Selena Gomez Positive Light Liquid Luminizer Highlight
With light-reflecting pearl particles and a botanical blend of lotus, gardenia and white waterlily, this must-have liquid highlighter will help achieve a glowing, dewy look.
Rare Beauty by Selena Gomez Lip Souffle Matte Cream Lipstick
Get a show stopping, bold pout with one of the 12 shades of this matte lipstick. And even though it is matte, it's super hydrating!
Rare Beauty by Selena Gomez Brow Harmony Pencil & Gel
Your brow game will be strong thanks to this ultra-precise pencil. The weightless formula offers a tinted brow gel that promises to lift and hold!
Still in the mood to shop? You'll love Selena Gomez's effortless bronzer hacks.
-Originally published on Thursday, March 25, 2021 at 12:27 p.m. PST.