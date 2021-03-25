Why Women Everywhere Love Selena Gomez's Rare Beauty

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we hope you do too. Shop with E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

We love Rare Beauty like a love song!

Selena Gomez released her beauty line Rare Beauty last September and ever since the brand has become a cult-favorite among beauty fanatics. From the inclusive line of foundation shades to her liquid highlighter and blushes, you really cannot go wrong with anything from Rare Beauty.

In addition to helping women everywhere look and feel their best, Rare Beauty is committed to helping end stigma around mental health and chronic illness. In a statement on the Rare Beauty website, the brand revealed their plan for The Rare Impact Fund, which has a 10-year fundraising goal of $100 million "to help give people access to mental health services."

What else can we say, Rare Beauty is good for you! Scroll below to check out the brand's best-selling products that are making a difference in the lives of women everywhere.