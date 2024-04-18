24 Affordable Bridesmaids Gifts They'll Actually Use

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

Buying a bridal party gift is an unexpected part of wedding planning. Bridesmaids are often a mix of friends from all your life's eras – from childhood besties to college roomies, and even a cousin or two. And, they give a lot of emotional support (plus time and money, of course), so finding a token that's going to suit everyone and thoughtfully acknowledge their contributions to your wedding, can be a challenge. How much do you spend on the people in your wedding party? What are some useful gifts for bridesmaids? We'll answer all those questions plus give you some helpful gift idea suggestions to get you started. These are the best gifts for bridesmaids that they'll actually use when the wedding is over.

What to Get Bridesmaids as Thank You Gifts?

You want to buy your bridesmaids something inexpensive (but not cheap), a personalized gift that's also thoughtful, unique, and, most importantly, not too cheesy. Oh, and something that they can use after the wedding. Drinkware, a tote bag, a makeup bag, clothes, bridesmaid robes, or bridesmaid jewelry that they can wear on the wedding day itself, are all great options, or a simple gift card to a place they'll love. You could also get something to wear for the bachelorette party or a memento for a destination wedding.

How Much Should I Spend on Bridesmaid Gifts?

You can go with a few thoughtful gifts or one luxury item, it's up to you. And remember, it's the thought that counts, so don't feel like you need to break the bank. That being said, how much you do end up spending is up to you. Consider your wedding budget and how much you can afford to pay. The lower end is $50 and it can go upwards of $150. These are just averages, but the most important part is that the bridal party gift fully reflects your appreciation and love for the receiver.

So, keep scrolling and check out our favorite finds from Amazon, Revolve, Birdy Grey, Anthropologie, Etsy, and Lulus below. These are the best bridesmaid gift ideas that are thoughtful, useful, and unique. You might even end up buying some of these for yourself.