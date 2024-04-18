24 Affordable Bridesmaids Gifts They'll Actually Use

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
Buying a bridal party gift is an unexpected part of wedding planning. Bridesmaids are often a mix of friends from all your life's eras – from childhood besties to college roomies, and even a cousin or two. And, they give a lot of emotional support (plus time and money, of course), so finding a token that's going to suit everyone and thoughtfully acknowledge their contributions to your wedding, can be a challenge. How much do you spend on the people in your wedding party? What are some useful gifts for bridesmaids? We'll answer all those questions plus give you some helpful gift idea suggestions to get you started. These are the best gifts for bridesmaids that they'll actually use when the wedding is over.
What to Get Bridesmaids as Thank You Gifts?
You want to buy your bridesmaids something inexpensive (but not cheap), a personalized gift that's also thoughtful, unique, and, most importantly, not too cheesy. Oh, and something that they can use after the wedding. Drinkware, a tote bag, a makeup bag, clothes, bridesmaid robes, or bridesmaid jewelry that they can wear on the wedding day itself, are all great options, or a simple gift card to a place they'll love. You could also get something to wear for the bachelorette party or a memento for a destination wedding.
How Much Should I Spend on Bridesmaid Gifts?
You can go with a few thoughtful gifts or one luxury item, it's up to you. And remember, it's the thought that counts, so don't feel like you need to break the bank. That being said, how much you do end up spending is up to you. Consider your wedding budget and how much you can afford to pay. The lower end is $50 and it can go upwards of $150. These are just averages, but the most important part is that the bridal party gift fully reflects your appreciation and love for the receiver.
So, keep scrolling and check out our favorite finds from Amazon, Revolve, Birdy Grey, Anthropologie, Etsy, and Lulus below. These are the best bridesmaid gift ideas that are thoughtful, useful, and unique. You might even end up buying some of these for yourself.
Design Your Own Personalized Wedding Chapstick
Who doesn't need an extra chapstick? They always tend to disappear and you can never have too many. Why not personalize one with your bridesmaids' names and favorite color? These would also be appreciated by the mother of the groom/bride and the flower girls because, well, don't we all need chapstick?
Petite Travel Jewelry Case
A personalized jewelry case is the perfect gift idea for a bridal party. They're portable for travel, come in 6 colors, and feature a soft, linen interior for keeping accessories safe.
Crafting Hands NY 'Will You be My Bridesmaid' Makeup Bag
Of course, it always feels special to get something personalized with your name on it, but what are you supposed to do with a gift box/cardboard box? Do you just keep it for storage? You most likely can't re-use it, unless you have a friend with the same name.
Instead, just use a cosmetic pouch to put together your bridesmaid invites. After that, they're useful to store personal items like makeup or pens. Your friends can even use them when they pack for your bachelorette party. This one even has the option to write "will you be my bridesmaid on the inside?"
Organic Towel Turkish Personalized Luxury Spa Wrap, Bridesmaid Gift Terry/Velour
Sometimes it's hard to get a towel to stay still while you're getting ready. Instead of a conventional towel, just get a spa wrap that stays put with an adjustable closure. This is so useful, but you can make it personal for your friends with an option to add their name, nickname, or initials in a thread font and color that fits their personality.
Kintion Rechargeable Pocket Mirror
This compact has two different built-in mirrors and 3 lighting modes. It's the perfect gift for a woman on the go. There's even a bright LED light around the mirror for perfectly-lit makeup application and you get 3 to 12 hours of light on a full charge.
Charcoal Rouge Classic Candle
You might be thinking, "a candle?" Isn't that kind of boring? But, I'm here to tell you that this is the best candle I've ever owned. Not only does it burn evenly (no tunneling here), but it also looks and smells so luxe, like a smoky rose. Your bridesmaids will thank you.
The Cotton & Canvas Co. Personalized Triple Modern Monogram Cosmetic Bag
It's always thoughtful to give a personalized gift with someone's name or initials. These canvas bags are perfect to store sunscreen, makeup, and other essentials whether you're packing for a trip (maybe a bachelorette party?), or if you just want your favorite products in one place. Choose between 14 fonts and styles.
CCJK Liquor Flask for Women with Funnel
No matter where you are, you'll always be ready to take a sip (or a shot) with this bracelet that's actually a flask. You'll be the life the life of the party, for sure. It's also available with some options with crystal accents for a bit of bling.
Becko Jewelry Organizer Roll Travel Bag
This jewelry roll is a great way to organize your jewelry when you travel. It has elastic bands to prevent necklaces from intertwining with each other and organizational components specifically designed to store earrings, rings, watches, and bracelets. There's also a pouch to fit sunglasses or any other must-have accessories. It's available in grey, navy, pink, light blue, and purple.
Monica Mini Flap Crossbody
Who wouldn't love a super cute (and tea rose colored), pebbled leather Kate Spade bag? Your bridesmaids can wear it with anything, it's just big enough for their essentials, and it's only $76 for a limited time.
Boat and Tote, Open-Top
Is there anything more classic than an L.L. Bean tote bag? It comes in so many colors, sizes, and you can even have it monogrammed.
Picnic at Ascot Personalized Monogrammed Engraved Hardwood Cutting Board
If you have a friend who loves to host, she'll adore the Picnic at Ascot charcuterie board set. It's already monogrammed, so there's no need to place a special order. The set includes a ceramic dish, stainless steel cheese markers, knives, and a built-in magnetic strip to hold the knives in place.
Crazy Lady Women's Fuzzy Fluffy Furry Fur Slippers
These plush faux fur slippers come in 14 different colors. They also have a strong, rubber sole, which means you won't need to put on a pair of shoes if you pop outside to grab the mail or want to enjoy a cup of coffee in the backyard.
These slippers have 22,000+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
SISTER chain bracelets
Spelling out "Sister" in morse code, these subtle bracelets will make your bridal party think of you whenever they look at their wrist. You can choose between gold fill, sterling silver, and 14k gold (which affects the price), and whether you want the beads centered or off-center.
Sprinkled With Pink Floppy Beach Hat, Black Ribbon
Of course, this hat would be adorable for the group pictures at a bachelorette party, but since it doesn't say "bride tribe," "bridesmaid," or anything else wedding-related, people can wear this on subsequent trips too. Or you can customize it with the phrase of your choice. There's even a coordinating hat with white accents, which would be perfect for a bride-to-be.
Petite Boutique 16K Gold Your Name Bar Bracelet
There's just something so precious about a personalized gift. Engrave a name, initials, coordinates, or a special message on a 16K gold, silver, or rose gold plated bar bracelet. This design is so simple that it can work with every outfit.
Pengxiaomei 12-Piece Satin Elastic Hair Bands
$10 for 12 scrunchies is such a great deal. The material is so soft that it doesn't pull at your hair or leave creases. You can give each bridesmaid her favorite color scrunchie or just give her the whole pack so she has options to choose from every day.
Turquaz Linen Women's Pure Color Satin Short Kimono Robe
The getting-ready photoshoot with bridesmaids in matching robes has become a staple. If the robes are for your photos, you might as well buy them for your friends. Plus, after getting ready in a satin robe for the wedding, your bridesmaids might make it an everyday thing from that point on. It feels luxurious and prevents makeup from ruining an outfit. There are over 25 colors and prints to choose from, including white for the bride.
This robe has 6,300+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Slim Id Card Case
Lizard-embossed leather and a chic, pale green color make this slim card case a bridal party must-have. It's practical, stylish, and it fits about 4 cards and an ID comfortably, according to reviewers.
The Fancy Pigeon Bridesmaid Pajamas
Again, if you want your friends to wear matching looks for the sake of your wedding photos, do them a solid and just treat them to the outfit. These pajamas are luxurious, adorable, reasonably priced, and they can wear them again. There are six colors to choose from and options to personalize with names or monograms on the front and the back.
Birdy Grey Spence Convertible Dress
The best gift you can give bridesmaids is a decrease in their wedding expenses. If the budget allows, pay for the bridesmaid dresses. Every dress from Birdy Grey is under $100 and there are so many beautiful color options (this one's a bestseller).
Mythical Kind of Love Maxi Dress
If you want to cover the cost of bridesmaids' dresses without breaking the bank, Lulus has so many gorgeous options with prices ranging from $59 to $230. Use code ONMYWAY to save some money.
Pinch Provisions Minimergency Kit
You don't have to overpack to feel prepared. The Pinch Provisions Minimergency Kit has everything you need to combat accidental spills, wardrobe malfunctions, and other unexpected mishaps in a compact pouch. The kit includes hair spray, nail polish remover, emery board, lip balm, earring backs, clear elastics, bobby pins, mending kit, safety pin, Shemergency tape, stain remover, deodorant towelette, tampon, breath freshener, dental floss, adhesive bandage, mini blotting tissues, facial tissue, tweezers, and compact mirror. These are great to have on hand for the big day or just in general.
Bridal A Little 'Beautiful Bridesmaid' Necklace In Gold-Tone Plating
This super cute, gold-tone plated necklace says it all, "I couldn't say 'I do' without you." It's nickel-free and the perfect mix of sentimental, thoughtful, and stylish.
—Originally published on March 25, 2021, at 12:40 p.m. PT