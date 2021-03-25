Sonja Morgan's Daughter Quincy Gives a Rare Look Into Her Luxe Life

It's good to be Sonja Morgan's daughter.
The Real Housewives of New York City star's daughter Quincy Morgan is giving fans a rare look into her fabulous life after finally making her Instagram profile public this week.
"I never thought I would make my social media public but here I am," Quincy, whose dad is John Adams Morgan of the J.P. Morgan empire, posted on Wednesday, Mar. 24 in her stories, adding, "Excited to welcome everyone along for the ride."
The 20-year-old artist and college student certainly lives life to the fullest and her IG page is filled with photos of friends, glamorous getaways and vacations, dinners with her gal pals, art shows, fun fashion, her Bravolebrity mom and so much more. There's even a bevy of bikini-clad snapshots that prove she's definitely got her gorgeous mom's genes.
Quincy even has a separate IG account dedicated to her beautiful paintings.
And Bravo fans will get a kick when they see Quincy's 2020 Mother's Day tribute to Sonja.
"It had to be done. Happy Mother's Day to an ICON. I love you very much @sonjatmorgan," Quincy wrote with photos of herself recreating some of her mom's most meme-worthy moments on RHONY.
We love to see it.
Scroll through the photo gallery below to see more pics from Quincy's luxe life.
The Real Housewives of New York City returns May 4 on Bravo.
