Sonja Morgan's Daughter Quincy Gives a Rare Look Into Her Luxe Life

It's good to be Sonja Morgan's daughter.

The Real Housewives of New York City star's daughter Quincy Morgan is giving fans a rare look into her fabulous life after finally making her Instagram profile public this week.

"I never thought I would make my social media public but here I am," Quincy, whose dad is John Adams Morgan of the J.P. Morgan empire, posted on Wednesday, Mar. 24 in her stories, adding, "Excited to welcome everyone along for the ride."

The 20-year-old artist and college student certainly lives life to the fullest and her IG page is filled with photos of friends, glamorous getaways and vacations, dinners with her gal pals, art shows, fun fashion, her Bravolebrity mom and so much more. There's even a bevy of bikini-clad snapshots that prove she's definitely got her gorgeous mom's genes.

Quincy even has a separate IG account dedicated to her beautiful paintings.