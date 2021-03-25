Does Jessica Simpson Want an Apology From Ex John Mayer? She Says...

Watch : Jessica Simpson Reveals If John Mayer Owes Her an Apology

After detailing their tumultuous relationship in her memoir, is Jessica Simpson looking for an apology from John Mayer?

As the "With You" singer explains in an exclusive clip from her upcoming interview with Tamron Hall, airing on March 26, that's not the reason she decided to include stories about her ex in Open Book. "No, I definitely don't feel that I am owed a public apology," Simpson tells Hall. "I mean, you can't take it back. And I'm a very forgiving person but I'm also honest. So, in the memoir, if I'm gonna talk about stuff that caused me pain, I'm going to be honest about it. And that was a time in my life that I was very manipulated and also in love, or seemingly."

One of the details Simpson shared in her memoir was that Mayer once "told me he was obsessed with me, sexually and emotionally." A feeling he too was open about, telling Playboy in 2010, "The girl is like crack cocaine to me. Sexually it was crazy. That's all I'll say. It was like napalm, sexual napalm."