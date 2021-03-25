Today's Bobbie Thomas and 5-Year-Old Son Starting to "Feel Like Us Again" After Husband's Death

Watch : "TODAY" Show's Bobbie Thomas Mourns Death of Husband

Fashion expert Bobbie Thomas is returning to social media as she continues to grieve the loss of husband Michael Marion.

On March 24, the 46-year-old Today style contributor got emotional during her first Instagram video since saying goodbye to Michael in December after his difficult health battle. She also gave insight into the coping process for the couple's 5-year-old son, Miles.

"Thank you for the outpouring of support... your messages have been comforting and it's made a heartfelt difference during this time," she captioned the footage. "Miles and I are working to establish a new routine, which is hard, but we're slowly starting to resume some of the activities that make us feel like us again."

She continued, "There are going to be so many firsts for us this year, but I feel a little stronger than I did yesterday, and hopeful for the days to come."

In the video, Bobbie shared that losing Michael "doesn't feel real," and that she's been "so lucky to have a little pause where I can take a minute to be with Miles, and family and friends."