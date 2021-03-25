Frankie Muniz and Wife Paige Price Welcome Their First Baby

Watch : Frankie Muniz Gushes Over His Love for Dancing

Welcome to fatherhood! Frankie Muniz and his wife Paige Price have brought their "real-life miracle" into the world.

The Malcolm in the Middle star shared the news with his followers on Wednesday, March 24, by posting a video to his Instagram Story. "I'm a dad, guys," he said, teary-eyed. "I love him so much. I love my wife so much."

Frankie, 35, wrote in the caption that he loves his wife now "more than ever!" He added a GIF that read "Super Papa."

The clip didn't reveal their baby boy's face or name, but his mom and dad sure are proud of their first child.

After marrying in February 2020, the couple revealed in October that they were expecting a boy, as they were surrounded by a few family and friends in front of a gold balloon garland. As Paige put it, "I can't wait to have a little mamas boy."

"BABY BOY!" Frankie wrote in his Insta caption. "Coming March 2021!"

The former child star is wasting no time at all and is already busy planning his baby's future career path. As he shared in September, "We felt like we were living and experiencing a real-life miracle for the first time. The second I heard that heartbeat, reality set in," adding, "I was throwing out baby names and future career choices."