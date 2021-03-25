Britney Spears Officially Requests Jodi Montgomery as Her Permanent Conservator

Watch : Britney Spears Shares Cryptic Posts About the Color Red

Britney Spears has taken steps to make Jodi Montgomery her permanent conservator.

In a petition dated Monday, March 22 and obtained by E! News, Britney's legal team requested that Jodi serve as permanent conservator of Britney's person and successor. Jodi, who works as a professionally licensed conservator, stepped in to temporarily replace the star's father, Jamie Spears, in that role in September 2019 due to Jamie's health concerns.

The petition requests that Jamie, who was named co-conservator of Britney's estate and person in 2008, resign as conservator of her person. He will remain co-conservator of her estate.

Britney is also requesting that she retain the right to petition for termination of the conservatorship as a whole.

According to the petition, Jodi's powers would include restricting and limiting guests other than Britney's lawyer, arranging security and location for such meetings, overseeing caretakers and security guards, prosecuting restraining orders, communicating with medical personnel about the star's health and having access to medical records.