Inside Clare Crawley's "Very Romantic" 40th Birthday Getaway With Dale Moss

It appears Clare Crawley traded out roses for rosé on her milestone birthday.

The former Bachelorette lead recently celebrated her 40th birthday in the heart of California's Napa Valley, and it was one for the books. A source close to the Sacramento native exclusively tells E! News she enjoyed a "very romantic" getaway with Dale Moss.

"Clare spent her 40th birthday with Dale and they escaped to a resort in Napa for a few days last week," the insider shares of their mini-vacation. "It was a very romantic few days together. Dale made her feel like a queen on her birthday and she was very happy."

"They drank champagne, laid by the pool and went wine tasting together," the source adds, "and it was everything Clare wanted."

According to the source, the 32-year-old Bachelorette contestant is "really putting in the effort," especially following their break up in January—which came only two months after their engagement aired on the ABC dating series.