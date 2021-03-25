Lady Gaga's 10 Must-Haves on Set

We interviewed this celebrity because we think you'll like their picks. Some of the products shown are from the celebrity's own product line. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
Little Monsters rejoice!
Today, Lady Gaga and her cosmetics company Haus Laboratories unveiled their first space, The Studio by Klarna x Haus Labs. In partnership with the global brand Klarna, "The Studio" offers emerging creatives a safe space to foster self-expression and experimentation.
Decked out in state-of-the-art technology, the Los Angeles-based space includes a full sound stage, a glam room and the Klarna Smooth Lounge, which features multiple interactive "moments" to elevate the content creation experience.
In an exclusive interview with E! News, the multi-hyphenate star dished on The Studio and her on-set must-haves, from candles to candy to great-smelling hand sanitizer.
E!: What are your on-set essentials when you're creating a new campaign for Haus Labs?
Lady Gaga: My creative team, a photographer inspired by our work, and a great playlist to get us all in the zone.
E!: When envisioning a studio space for Haus Labs, what elements were most important for you to have or include?
LG: It was important to design the Studio in a way that promotes and inspires creativity for everyone that enters. The team used this goal to make design decisions throughout the space, from the architecture to the colors, textures and flow.
E!: What is your favorite part of The Studio?
LG: The mirrored canopy is a centerpiece of The Studio that represents the importance of self-reflection and perspective. It's a custom art piece that we feel so proud to showcase in our space.
And if you're wondering which products Lady Gaga and her Haus Labs team always have on set, we've rounded up their must-haves below so you can channel you inner Gaga!
Haus Laboratories By Lady Gaga: Liquid Eye-Lie-Ner
Haus Laboratories Liquid Eye-Lie-Ner for effortless yet bold looks.
Haus Laboratories By Lady Gaga: The Edge Precision Brow Pencil
Haus Laboratories The Edge Precision Brow Pencil for the perfect brow.
iDesign Signature Series by Sarah Tanno Cosmetic Drawer Organizer - Tall
Makeup organizers to ensure a clean workspace.
La Perla Silk Short Robe
Robes to stay comfortable in the Glam Room.
Byredo Cotton Poplin Candle
Candles to set the stage for a long shoot.
Sugarfina Sugar Lips
Pink candy to match the color and vibe of The Studio.
Impressions Touch XL Dimmable LED Makeup Mirror
Portable makeup vanities for any on-set touch ups.
Rose Forever Essential Black Velvet Light Pink
Fresh flowers and plants to add liveliness to each room.
Lafco Champagne Hand Sanitizer
Hand sanitizer to maintain a safe environment.
Sonos One
High quality sound system to keep the music playing.
