Exclusive

Lady Gaga's 10 Must-Haves on Set

The House of Gucci star unveils a meaningful project and the on-set essentials she uses to help her get in the zone.

By Emily Spain Mar 25, 2021 5:00 PM
EComm, Lady Gaga's Set Must-HavesHaus Laboratories

Little Monsters rejoice!

Today, Lady Gaga and her cosmetics company Haus Laboratories unveiled their first space, The Studio by Klarna x Haus Labs. In partnership with the global brand Klarna, "The Studio" offers emerging creatives a safe space to foster self-expression and experimentation.

Decked out in state-of-the-art technology, the Los Angeles-based space includes a full sound stage, a glam room and the Klarna Smooth Lounge, which features multiple interactive "moments" to elevate the content creation experience. 

In an exclusive interview with E! News, the multi-hyphenate star dished on The Studio and her on-set must-haves, from candles to candy to great-smelling hand sanitizer.

Lady Gaga's Makeup Artist Sarah Tanno Just Released the Chicest Beauty Organizers

E!: What are your on-set essentials when you're creating a new campaign for Haus Labs?

Lady Gaga: My creative team, a photographer inspired by our work, and a great playlist to get us all in the zone.

Haus Laboratories

E!: When envisioning a studio space for Haus Labs, what elements were most important for you to have or include? 

LG: It was important to design the Studio in a way that promotes and inspires creativity for everyone that enters. The team used this goal to make design decisions throughout the space, from the architecture to the colors, textures and flow. 

E!: What is your favorite part of The Studio?

LG: The mirrored canopy is a centerpiece of The Studio that represents the importance of self-reflection and perspective. It's a custom art piece that we feel so proud to showcase in our space.

For a sneak peak inside The Studio by Klarna x Haus Labs, check out the official video below:

And if you're wondering which products Lady Gaga and her Haus Labs team always have on set, we've rounded up their must-haves below so you can channel you inner Gaga!

Haus Laboratories By Lady Gaga: Liquid Eye-Lie-Ner

Haus Laboratories Liquid Eye-Lie-Ner for effortless yet bold looks.

$20
Amazon

Haus Laboratories By Lady Gaga: The Edge Precision Brow Pencil

Haus Laboratories The Edge Precision Brow Pencil for the perfect brow.

$20
Amazon

iDesign Signature Series by Sarah Tanno Cosmetic Drawer Organizer - Tall

Makeup organizers to ensure a clean workspace.

$36
$31
Amazon

La Perla Silk Short Robe

Robes to stay comfortable in the Glam Room.

$423
Bloomingdale's

Byredo Cotton Poplin Candle

Candles to set the stage for a long shoot.

$85
Nordstrom

Sugarfina Sugar Lips

Pink candy to match the color and vibe of The Studio.

$9
Amazon
$32
Nordstrom (4 pack)

Impressions Touch XL Dimmable LED Makeup Mirror

Portable makeup vanities for any on-set touch ups.

$59
Amazon

Rose Forever Essential Black Velvet Light Pink

Fresh flowers and plants to add liveliness to each room.

$200
$99
Rose Forever

Lafco Champagne Hand Sanitizer

Hand sanitizer to maintain a safe environment.

$20
Bluemercury

Sonos One

High quality sound system to keep the music playing.

$199
Sonos
$199
Amazon

