Watch the Superstore Cast's Audition Tapes Ahead of the Series Finale

The end is near for Superstore.
On Wednesday, March 24, the NBC comedy treated fans to a look at the cast's original audition tapes ahead of the upcoming series finale. In the just released video below, we watched as Mark McKinney, Lauren Ash, Nico Santos and more auditioned for their now beloved characters. First up, there's McKinney finding his voice as Glenn, the super positive Cloud 9 manager.
What made the footage even more special? It's played opposite the scene that made it into the series. In fact, the way Santos introduced himself as Mateo was very similar to the cut that made it into the pilot.
We can't say that's entirely surprising as the casting team was totally cracking up in the background of his audition. Can you blame them?
As for Ash, she clearly had a vision for assistant store manager Dina. Unapologetic and confident, Ash without a doubt nailed her audition for the laugh-out-loud part.
And those are only a few of the impressive auditions featured below.
Although we couldn't love this footage from the production vault more, the video was certainly bittersweet. As E! News readers well know, tomorrow, March 25, marks Superstore's end. The comedy series, which premiered in November 2015 and has run for six seasons, follows the employees at the fictional Cloud 9 store. In addition to McKinney, Ash and Santos, Superstore stars Ben Feldman, Colton Dunn, Nichole Sakura and Kaliko Kauahi.
America Ferrera, who also served as an executive producer, starred in the leading role of Amy between 2015 and 2020. Earlier this month, NBC confirmed that Ferrera will return for the hour-long series finale.
While we wait for Ferrera's highly anticipated return, get nostalgic by watching the original cast auditions above.
Superstore's hour-long series finale will air Thursday, March 25 at 8 p.m. on NBC.