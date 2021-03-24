Britney SpearsRoyal FamilyWomen's History MonthPhotosVideosNewsletters

Princess Eugenie's Birthday Photos Prove She's in Baby Bliss With Son August

Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbanks mark the royal's 31st birthday with new photos of their baby boy August. See the adorable pics here!

Princess Eugenie is celebrating her first birthday as a mom.

On Wednesday, March 24, the royal thanked her friends and followers for wishing her a happy 31st birthday, writing on Instagram, "Thank you for the birthday love yesterday... I got the best present I could ask for!!"

She shared two photos of her family of three, in addition to a picture of husband Jack Brooksbank holding their 1-month-old son August Philip

In the month since welcoming August, Eugenie and Jack have celebrated their first Mother's Day together. She shared a photo of the newborn in their garden, captioning the idyllic image, "I'm so excited to be August's mum and as you can see I'm enjoying my first Mother's Day."

Eugenie is just one of the many members of the royal family expecting a baby in 2021. 

On Sunday, her cousins Mike and Zara Tindall welcomed their third baby, Lucas Philip Tindall, who was unexpectedly born in the family's bathroom. Like August, Lucas' middle name is a tribute to the Duke of Edinburgh, Prince Philip.

Meanwhile, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are anticipating a summer arrival for their second child, a baby girl.

In other words, expect more photos of the royal babies in the near future. And, until then, see all the pictures Eugenie has shared of August, below!

Instagram / Princess Eugenie
Birthday Girl

After Princess Eugenie celebrated her 31st birthday on March 23, she gushed on Instagram, "Thank you for the birthday love yesterday.. I got the best present I could ask for!!"

Instagram / Princess Eugenie
Proud Pops

Jack Brooksbank held the newborn close in this adorable photo opp. 

Instagram
Milestones

The royal marked her very first Mother's Day with a sweet message shared on Instagram: "I'm so excited to be August's mum and as you can see I'm enjoying my first Mother's Day."

Instagram / Princess Eugenie
Introducing August

On Feb. 20, Princess Eugenie revealed her son's nameAugust Philip Hawke Brooksbank! The new mom shared on Instagram, "Thank you for so many wonderful messages. Our hearts are full of love for this little human, words can't express. We are excited to be able to share these photos with you.⁣"

Instagram / Princess Eugenie
What's in a Name?

She said Prince Philip inspired baby August's moniker, writing, "On his grandfather's birthday weekend, thinking of my grandfather, we are introducing our little boy. He is named after his great grandfather and both of his great x5 grandfathers."

 

Instagram
He's Here!

Buckingham Palace announced the arrival of the couple's first child in a statement, which read, "Her Royal Highness Princess Eugenie was safely delivered of a son today, 9th February 2021, at 0855hrs at The Portland Hospital. Jack Brooksbank was present. The baby weighs 8lbs 1oz."

The message continued, "The Queen, The Duke of Edinburgh, The Duke of York, Sarah, Duchess of York, and Mr. and Mrs. George Brooksbank have been informed and are delighted with the news."

Trending Stories

1

Olympic Snowboarder Julie Pomagalski Dies in Avalanche at Age 40

2

Chris Evans Sparks Fan Frenzy With Rare Glimpse at His Chest Tattoos

3
Exclusive

Gia Giudice Reacts to Will Smith's TikTok Impact on RHONJ Song

