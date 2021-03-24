Kourtney Kardashian Is Abs-olutely Nailing it in Her Latest Bikini Photo

Watch : Kourtney Kardashian Wears Naughty Shirt on Date With Travis Barker

Kim Kardashian clearly didn't know what she was talking about when she described Kourtney Kardashian as "the least interesting to look at."

Kourtney proved her sister wrong when she posted two new pictures of herself lounging by the pool on Wednesday, March 24. The mother of three is seen wearing a shimmery silver bikini and nothing else.

She captioned one the sexy snapshots, "spring break," while the other included an emoji of a person swimming.

The reactions to her steamy photos were nothing short of gobsmacked. Sis Khloe Kardashian remarked, "Excuse me baawwwwwwdyyyyyyyyyy."

But bestie Addison Rae put it best with this one word: "wow."

Of course, it's no surprise that the 41-year-old star has a taut figure. On her blog Poosh, the mother of three revealed she eats only the best of foods and drinks, like those famous salads she's always eating and her collagen-infused beverages, which compliments her workouts.