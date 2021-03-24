You'll Never Guess the Star Who Accidentally Kissed Beyoncé in Front of Jay-Z

Watch : Beyonce Posts Must-See Photo of Blue Ivy With Grammy Sippy Cup

Benny Blanco accidentally spilled the tea about his past hang out with the history-making Grammy winner and Jay-Z at their Hamptons home 10 years ago. Speaking to Zane Lowe on Apple Music on Wednesday, March 24, the musician opened up about the moment his "life flashed before my eyes." Hint: He got too close to Queen Bey and the "Young Forever" rapper was near.

So, grab your popcorn and lemonade because the 33-year-old record producer shared rare details about his unforgettable weekend with the power couple.

"One night we're chilling...," the songwriter recalled, noting other producers were there, including Hit-Boy. "Beyoncé's like, 'Let's have a beat battle.' ...I'm playing beats, and Jay-Z is there and we're just drinking, chilling. He comes up to me and he's freestyling in my ear. And I'm like, 'Jay-Z is sitting here, getting drunk with me while Beyoncé is singing little riffs, and he's freestyling in my ear. And we're about to all go in the pool after.' It's these moments, I'm like, 'How is this my life?'"