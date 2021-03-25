Watch Kim and Khloe Kardashian Grill Kourtney About Her Sex Life

Watch : Khloe Grills Kourtney on Her Love Life

Sisters to the rescue.

Khloe Kardashian and Kourtney Kardashian are on a mission to lift Kim Kardashian's spirits in this sneak peek at tonight's brand new episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians. The preview begins with Kourt and Khloe planning a night of fun for Kim at their summer rental in Malibu amid some ongoing drama in the SKIMS founder's personal life.

"We're going to have a romantic dinner outside," Khloe says before Kourt adds, "This is a chill night just for your enjoyment."

Kim admits in her confessional, "It's really sweet that my sisters planned this little getaway night to hang out and escape reality to two seconds. There's many f--king stressful things going on that I needed this the most."

After the trio sits down for dinner outside, Khloe starts grilling Kourtney with, "Are you dating anyone?"

"No, who would I be dating?" Kourtney replies.

"Do you want to date anyone?" Khloe prods.

"I don't. I really don't," Kourt answers.