Whoa, Ponyboy: The Cast of The Outsiders Then and Now Will Blow Your Mind

C. Thomas Howell

The Los Angeles native was 15 when he landed the coveted starring role of Ponyboy Curtis, the soulful tagalong greaser through whose eyes we see the events of the 1950s-set film unfold.

He had previously played one of Elliott's bicycle-riding pals in E.T., but even after that auspicious debut, he still envisioned following in his stuntman dad Christopher Howell's footsteps.

But when he got The Outsiders, Howell recalled to AV Club in 2013, "having worked with Spielberg and Coppola by the time I was 14 or 15 years old, things changed pretty significantly." The 1983 film, which he called "the opportunity of a lifetime," vaulted him into starring roles in Tank, Grandview U.S.A., Red Dawn, Secret Admirer and the horror classic The Hitcher in quick succession (and he'd return for The Hitcher II: I've Been Waiting in 2003).

And while Howell may be known as more of a character actor these days, he's worked nonstop, with film highlights including the Civil War-era Gettysburg and Gods and Monsters, Hidalgo and The Amazing Spider-Man, and small-screen turns on—to name a few—ER, 24, Criminal Minds, Southland, Hawaii 5-0, Sons of Anarchy, Blue Bloods, The Punisher, Ray Donovan, SEAL Team, The Blacklist, The Walking Dead, Bosch and The Terror.

But real fans never forget your roots.

"I can't tell you how many people will come up to me and say something about it, whether they're parents or kids themselves," he told AV Club of his role in The Outsiders. "I hear from so many parents, 'Yeah, my son, my daughter, had a real hard time reading books until they had to read The Outsiders, and they fell in love with that book, then they watched the film, and not only is it their favorite movie, but they read constantly now."

Howell admitted, "When we made The Outsiders, I had no idea that that book and that film would go on to the sort of iconic status it's reached...What an amazing thing to be a part of and to cut your teeth on."

His first marriage, to his Soul Man co-star Rae Dawn Chong, ended in 1990 after barely a year. He has three children second wife Sylvie Anderson, who filed for divorce in 2016.