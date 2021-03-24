Tom Cruise and Nicole Kidman's Son Connor Unveils Surprising New Career Venture

Watch : Tom Cruise & Nicole Kidman's Daughter Shares Rare Selfie

Someone call the Food Network, because there's a rising star in our midst.

On March 23, Tom Cruise and Nicole Kidman's son Connor Cruise revealed his latest passion on Instagram. The 26 year old, who previously appeared in movies like Seven Pounds with Will Smith and Red Dawn opposite Chris Hemsworth, is now on his way to becoming a barbecue influencer.

Connor shared a pic of himself grilling in his backyard on Instagram, along with the caption, "After many friends telling me I have finally decided to start a food IG @connorsmeatshack with my bestie @kimj526. Give it a follow if you like backyard steaks, bourbon, chicken, or really whatever we are feeling like that day."

He later created the second Instagram account @ConnorsMeatShack to update fans on how his grilling experience is going. He shared a video of himself turning some steaks over a fire, writing, "Ribeye!! Smoked on @traegergrills and finished over charcoal @webergrills. Internal temp is dealers choice but we aim for 120-122 post rest! (Don't you DARE say well done!)"