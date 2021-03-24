Evan Peters Is Jeffrey Dahmer in Ryan Murphy's Monster—But He Isn't the First to Play the Killer

Watch : Evan Peters Returns to "AHS: Coven"

A Monster in the making.

On Tuesday, March 23, the cast for Ryan Murphy and Ian Brennan's new Netflix series, titled Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story, was revealed. Per Variety, American Horror Story regular Evan Peters will play infamous serial killer Jeffrey Dahmer. We can't say we're surprised by this casting as Peters has tackled several murderous roles for Murphy on AHS, including Tate Langdon, James Patrick March and Charles Manson.

Joining Peters on Monster is Scream Queens alum Niecy Nash, who will play Glenda Cleveland. For those unfamiliar with the Dahmer case, Cleveland was a Milwaukee woman who reported the killer months before his July 1991 arrest.

Penelope Ann Miller also joins the cast as Joyce, Dahmer's mother, and will act opposite Richard Jenkins, who will play Lionel, her ex-husband and Dahmer's father. Shaun J. Brown and Colin Ford have also been named as co-stars.

Murphy's Monster will take a closer look at the dark crimes of Dahmer but, the story will be told through the perspective of his victims.