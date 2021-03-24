Britney SpearsRoyal FamilyWomen's History MonthPhotosVideosNewsletters

Why Curly Girls Everywhere Love Tracee Ellis Ross's Pattern Haircare

Every curl has a story. Pattern has products to support the curliest, coiliest and tightest hair textures.

By Marenah Dobin Mar 24, 2021 9:13 PMTags
EComm, Tracee Ellis Ross Pattern BeautyE! Illustration

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we hope you do too.  E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

Curly-haired girls know all too well that they can't just use any hair product. It's important to use shampoo, conditioners, and styling products that support curls. Tracee Ellis Ross started her brand Pattern specifically to cater to "the curliest, coiliest and tightest of hair textures."

If you want to embrace your curls, Pattern has everything you need to wash, condition, treat and style your strands to reach their full potential. Check out some of our must-have items from Pattern that are available at Ulta.

Pattern Treatment Mask

When your curls are in need of a spa day, apply the Pattern Treatment Mask. The mask elongates, defines, and hydrates curls in just five minutes.

$25
Ulta

Pattern Styling Cream

Apply the Pattern Styling Cream to wet or dry hair. It provides superior moisture and prevents damage/breakage.

$25
Ulta

Pattern Leave-In Conditioner

Give your hair a pick-me-up with this restorative leave-in conditioner. It gives your hair additonal hydration and adds definition to your curls.

$25
Ulta

Pattern Jojoba Oil Hair Serum

The Pattern Jojoba Oil Hair Serum is a super lightweight and residue-free blend that moisturizes your hair and reduces breakage.

$25
Ulta

Pattern Heavy Conditioner- For Coilies

The Pattern Heavy Conditioner is ideal to detangle and hydrate coiled hair. The product promises to "coat the strands in a sliver of heaven." Who wouldn't want that?

$25
Ulta

Pattern Shower Brush

The Pattern Shower Brush is heavyweight, yet gentle on the hair. It's perfect for detangling curls and for "helping curls clump & find each other to get great definition." And if you're tired of getting hair stuck in your brush, the rubber pad slides out so you can deep clean it anytime. 

$17
Ulta

Pattern Argan Oil Hair Serum

When your hair needs some extra moisture, work Pattern Argan Oil Hair Serum through your tresses. It strengthens your hair and prevents future damage.

$25
Ulta

Pattern Medium Conditioner- For Curlies

The Pattern Medium Conditioner is great for curly & coily hair textures in need of some hydration. It also works great as a co-wash for high porosity curls.

$25
Ulta

Pattern On-the-Go Kit

The Pattern On-the-Go Kit is the perfect way to have your hair needs covered while you travel and an opportunity to sample new products. The kit includes a cosmetic bag and trial-size shampoo, conditioner and leave-in conditioner.

$24
Ulta

Pattern Clarifying Shampoo

Remove product build-up and revive your scalp without stripping away your hair's healthy oils with Pattern Clarifying Shampoo.

$20
Ulta

Pattern Scalp Serum

Dermatologists have tested the Pattern Scalp Serum. It's formulated with peppermint, rosemary, and lavender to soothe and reinvigorate your scalp.

$25
Ulta

Pattern Mini Conditioners Kit

If you're not sure which Pattern conditioner is right for you, test them all out. The Pattern Mini Conditioners Kit has medium, heavy, and intensive options to try.

$24
Ulta

While you're shopping for haircare products, check out some of our favorites from Taraji P. Henson's line TPH by Taraji.

Want the latest and greatest deals and celebrity must-haves delivered straight to your inbox? Sign up for the Shop With E! newsletter!

