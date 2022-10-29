2022 People's Choice Awards

Why Curly Girls Everywhere Love Tracee Ellis Ross' Pattern Haircare

Every curl has a story. Tracee Ellis Ross' Pattern has products to support the curliest, coiliest and tightest hair textures.

By Marenah Dobin Oct 29, 2022 4:00 PMTags
E-Comm: Tracee Ellis Ross HaircarePattern Beauty

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

The curly-haired girls know all too well that they can't just use any hair product. It is important to use shampoo, conditioners, and styling products that support curls. Sometimes those products are hard to find. Thankfully, Tracee Ellis Ross started her brand Pattern specifically to cater to "the curliest, coiliest and tightest of hair textures."

If you want to embrace your curls, Pattern has everything you need to wash, condition, treat and style your strands to reach their full potential. Check out some of our must-have items from Pattern that are available at Ulta, Sephora, and Amazon.

read
Pattern Treatment Mask

When your curls are in need of a spa day, apply the Pattern Treatment Mask. The mask elongates, defines, and hydrates curls in just five minutes, according to the brand.

$25
Ulta
$25
Sephora
$37
$33
Amazon

Pattern Styling Cream

Apply the Pattern Styling Cream to wet or dry hair. It provides superior moisture and prevents damage/breakage.

$25
Ulta
$25
Sephora

Pattern Leave-In Conditioner

Give your hair a pick-me-up with this restorative leave-in conditioner. According to the brand, it gives your hair additional hydration and adds definition to your curls.

$25-$42
Ulta
$9-$42
Sephora

Pattern Jojoba Oil Hair Serum

The Pattern Jojoba Oil Hair Serum is a super lightweight and residue-free blend that moisturizes your hair and reduces breakage.

$25
Ulta
$25
$24
Amazon
$25
Sephora

Pattern Heavy Conditioner- For Coilies

The Pattern Heavy Conditioner is ideal to detangle and hydrate coiled hair. The product promises to "coat the strands in a sliver of heaven." Who wouldn't want that?

$25-$42
Ulta
$25
Amazon
$9-$42
Sephora

Pattern Shower Brush

The Pattern Shower Brush is heavyweight, yet gentle on the hair. It's perfect for detangling curls and for "helping curls clump & find each other to get great definition." And if you're tired of getting hair stuck in your brush, the rubber pad slides out so you can deep clean it anytime. 

$17
Ulta
$17
Sephora

Pattern Argan Oil Hair Serum

When your hair needs some extra moisture, work Pattern Argan Oil Hair Serum through your tresses. It strengthens your hair and prevents future damage.

$25
Ulta
$25
Amazon
$25
Sephora

Pattern Medium Conditioner- For Curlies

The Pattern Medium Conditioner is great for curly & coily hair textures in need of some hydration. It also works great as a co-wash for high porosity curls.

$25-$42
Ulta
$25
Amazon
$9-42
Sephora

Pattern On-the-Go Kit

The Pattern On-the-Go Kit is the perfect way to have your hair needs covered while you travel and an opportunity to sample new products. The kit includes a cosmetic bag and trial-size shampoo, conditioner and leave-in conditioner.

$24
Ulta
$24
Amazon
$24
Sephora

Pattern Clarifying Shampoo

Remove product build-up and revive your scalp without stripping away your hair's healthy oils with Pattern Clarifying Shampoo.

$20
Ulta
$20
Sephora

Pattern Scalp Serum

Dermatologists have tested the Pattern Scalp Serum. It's formulated with peppermint, rosemary, and lavender to soothe and reinvigorate your scalp.

$25
Ulta
$25
Sephora

Pattern Mini Conditioners Kit

If you're not sure which Pattern conditioner is right for you, test them all out. The Pattern Mini Conditioners Kit has medium, heavy, and intensive options to try.

$27
$6
Ulta
$24
Sephora

—Originally published March 24, 2021 at 2:31 PM PT.

