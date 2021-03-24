YouTuber Grace Victory Shares First Photo of Newborn Baby After Awaking From Coma

Watch : YouTuber Grace Victory Awake After 3 Month Coma

Grace Victory is celebrating her new baby after experiencing a very scary health crisis during her pregnancy.

In a March 24 Instagram post, the British YouTuber shared a photo of her baby boy's tiny feet, along with the caption, "The best feet in the world." She also tagged her baby's father Lee, her boyfriend of more than two years.

The celebration is well-earned. Last December, Grace, who at the time was in her third trimester of her pregnancy, tested positive for COVID-19. Her doctors induced labor on Dec. 24 as her symptoms worsened, however, the 30 year old ultimately needed more medical assistance to recover.

A message posted to the vlogger's Instagram at the time read, "Grace was admitted into intensive care on Christmas Day due to issues with her breathing & therefore they had to make the decision of placing her into an Induced Coma, to give her body the rest it needs, in order to recover. She's currently stable but please keep her in your thoughts & prayers."