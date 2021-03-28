Check Out the Most Surprising Celeb Transformations of the Week

Watch : Machine Gun Kelly Says GF Megan Fox "Saved Him"

It's officially spring and making hair changes seems to be in—at least for celebs.

This week, several stars showed off major transformations, including Machine Gun Kelly's bold blue hue and Jordyn Woods ditching her signature raven hair for platinum blonde locks. Plus, Kristen Bell is sporting new bangs, while Reign Disick's latest hairstyle made its debut on Instagram and fans couldn't get over the cute new 'do.

Aside from the hair changes, a casting shakeup went down on a CW hit series, with Batwoman finding its new Kate Kane after star Ruby Rose's shocking exit last year. And finally, sorry to all the boys we've loved before, but Noah Centineo's recent transformation into a superhero may be the most impressive fitness journey we've seen in a while.