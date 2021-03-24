KardashiansDavid DobrikJessica SimpsonWomen's History MonthPhotosVideosNewsletters

Sephora's Oh Snap! Sale: Get 50% Off Urban Decay & Lancôme

Hurry, you only have 24 hours to get these discounts.

By Marenah Dobin Mar 24, 2021 2:34 PMTags
E-Comm: Sephora Oh Snap! Sale- Get 50% Off Urban Decay & LancomeSephora; E! Illustration

It's a great time to be a makeup and skincare enthusiast. The Ulta 21 Days of Beauty Sale is underway and Sephora is offering discounts on some of the same products. It's a win-win situation for us all. However, there's just one problem. These discounts are only here for one day.

You need to hurry up! Today is the only day to get 50% off Urban Decay eye shadow primers and Lancôme mascara primer.

Ulta's 21 Days Of Beauty Get 50% Off Urban Decay, ZitSticka, StriVectin & More

Urban Decay Eyeshadow Primer Potion- Original

This award-winning eye shadow primer ensures a crease-free look and increases the vibrancy of eye makeup for up to 24 hours.

$24
$12
Sephora

Lancôme Cils Booster XL Super-Enhancing Mascara Primer

Before you use your favorite mascara, condition your lashes with the Lancôme Cils Booster XL Super-Enhancing Mascara Primer. It conditions eyelashes with Vitamin E and lifts the lashes to make them appear longer, thicker, and more voluminous. 

$27
$14
Sephora

Urban Decay Eyeshadow Primer Potion- Anti-Aging

This eye shadow primer preps the lids for eyeshadow and eyeliner and intensifies the color all day and all night. This particular formula has optical blurring pigments to smooth texture and anti-aging skincare ingredients improve the look of wrinkles.

$24
$12
Sephora

Urban Decay Eyeshadow Primer Potion- Eden

This creamy eye shadow primer helps create matte eye makeup looks that last for 24 hours.

$24
$12
Sephora

Urban Decay Eyeshadow Primer Potion- Sin

If you want your eye makeup to have a bit of shimmer, use the Urban Decay Eyeshadow Primer Potion in Sin. Sin is a pale nude shimmer that keeps eye makeup in place all day and night.

 

$24
$12
Sephora

While you're shopping at Sephora, check out the unbelievable foundation that went viral on TikTok.

