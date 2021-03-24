Chris Evans Sparks Internet Frenzy With Rare Glimpse at His Chest Tattoos

Watch : Chris Evans' Scary Payback to His Brother Scott

What in the ink?

Chris Evans caused a bit of chaos during his virtual interview with ACE Universe's Angélique Roché alongside his brother Scott Evans on Tuesday, March 23.

While fans were delighted with the brothers' chat, it was the Captain America: The Winter Soldier star's tattoos peeking out from the top of his tank top that really caught social media's attention.

The actor has two tattoos next to each other on his chest: one is an eagle—very fitting for Captain America—and the other is a quote from Eckhart Tolle which reads, "When you lose touch with inner stillness, you lose touch with yourself. When you lose touch with yourself, you lose yourself in the world."

Once the interview hit the internet, fans shared their shock and excitement of discovering Chris' unseen ink.

"Show us ur tats bae @ChrisEvans," one fan tweeted. Another added, "Why am i just now finding out that chris evans has chest tattoos??????"